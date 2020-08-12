NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 12, 2020

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles activate Late Johnson from COVID-19 list

The Eagles activated offensive tackle Lane Johnson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Johnson confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 when he was placed on the list on July 29.

Johnson, linebacker Nate Gerry, and offensive lineman Jordan Mailata were all placed on the COVID reserve list on July 29. Gerry was activated on Sunday. Mailata is now the only player remaining on the list.

WASHINGTON | DeAngelo Hall and Bram Weinstein join the broadcast booth

Former Washington defensive back DeAngelo Hall and longtime ESPN television anchor Bram Weinstein will be joining the Washington Football Team's radio broadcast booth in 2020 alongside the newly-hired senior vice president of media and lead broadcaster Julie Donaldson.

Hall was with NFL Network for the last two seasons, and it's not immediately clear if he'll retain a role there.

Weinstein has been hosting on a small radio station ESPN 630 AM for the last year, along with other projects, after years as a SportsCenter anchor.

DALLAS | Deion Sanders leaves NFL Network

Former Cowboys cornerback and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is leaving the NFL Network, Sports Business Journal reported Tuesday. Sanders worked as an NFL Network analyst for years on a variety of programs.

NEW YORK | ESPN ranks Giants second in the NFL in under-25 talent

ESPN released its rankings for all 32 NFL teams by their talent under 25 years old on Monday, and the Giants were ranked second in the NFL, just behind the Baltimore Ravens.

The ranking credited a young core of key players: running back Saquon Barkley, 23; quarterback Daniel Jones, 23; defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, 22; offensive guard Will Hernandez, 24; and rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, 21.