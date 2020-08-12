GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 12, 2020

Jackson Thompson

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles activate Late Johnson from COVID-19 list

The Eagles activated offensive tackle Lane Johnson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Johnson confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 when he was placed on the list on July 29.

Johnson, linebacker Nate Gerry, and offensive lineman Jordan Mailata were all placed on the COVID reserve list on July 29. Gerry was activated on Sunday. Mailata is now the only player remaining on the list.

WASHINGTON | DeAngelo Hall and Bram Weinstein join the broadcast booth

Former Washington defensive back DeAngelo Hall and longtime ESPN television anchor Bram Weinstein will be joining the Washington Football Team's radio broadcast booth in 2020 alongside the newly-hired senior vice president of media and lead broadcaster Julie Donaldson.

Hall was with NFL Network for the last two seasons, and it's not immediately clear if he'll retain a role there.

Weinstein has been hosting on a small radio station ESPN 630 AM for the last year, along with other projects, after years as a SportsCenter anchor.

DALLAS | Deion Sanders leaves NFL Network

Former Cowboys cornerback and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is leaving the NFL Network, Sports Business Journal reported Tuesday. Sanders worked as an NFL Network analyst for years on a variety of programs.

NEW YORK | ESPN ranks Giants second in the NFL in under-25 talent

ESPN released its rankings for all 32 NFL teams by their talent under 25 years old on Monday, and the Giants were ranked second in the NFL, just behind the Baltimore Ravens.

The ranking credited a young core of key players: running back Saquon Barkley, 23; quarterback Daniel Jones, 23; defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, 22; offensive guard Will Hernandez, 24; and rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, 21.

McGaughey Looks to Ensure Giants Remain "Special"

Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey has put together one of the team's most productive and effective units over the past two years. Can he keep that streak going?

Jackson Thompson

Jason Garrett Reveals Thoughts About Daniel Jones

If nothing else, the New York Giants need to find out this year if Daniel Jones is indeed their quarterback of the future. So far, so good, according to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Patricia Traina

An Inside Glimpse into the Giants' Smooth Coaching Operations

First-year head coach Joe Judge has managed to find just the right balance of being hands-on with his staff and in letting them do their thing. So far, t's been the perfect mix.

Jackson Thompson

Patrick Graham: Giants Pass Rush is A Work in Progress

Despite having some familiar faces, there's still a long way to go before the Giants pass rush takes shape.

Patricia Traina

ESPN's Bullish Ranking on the Giants Young Talent Revealed

The Giants' future is bright according to ESPN's ranking of all 32 NFL teams' under-25 talent.

Jackson Thompson

Despite Lack of Continuity in Systems, Giants Embrace Change

Change can be unsettling, but if it means getting better, well go ahead and count Evan Engram and Will Hernandez in.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 11, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington Football Team Dan Snyder filing a lawsuit against a former employee.

Jackson Thompson

Former College Coach Reveals Why Matt Peart Can Start in Rookie Year

Is Giants rookie offensive tackle Matt Peart ready for the bright lights and speed rushers in the NFL despite being on the raw side? His former college coach thinks so and here's why.

Jackson Thompson

Tight End Evan Engram Eyes Breakout Season in New Offense

Giants tight end Evan Engram has his eye on a full 16-game season delivering his best production yet.

Patricia Traina

Motivated Markus Golden is Focused on Picking Up Where He Left Off

While the off-season was disappointing for Markus Golden in terms of scoring a major payday, the experience has left him more focused and more ready than ever to take his pass-rushing game to a whole other level.

Jackson Thompson