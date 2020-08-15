SI.com
NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 15, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Cowboy reveal projected starting lineups at practice

The Cowboys commenced on-field work at Friday's training camp practice session and revealed their projected starting lineups for the first time.

Dontari Poe remains on PUP. And Daryl Worley and Trevon Diggs were in the mix at cornerback. On offense, La'el Collins sat out, and Connor McGovern also got some work at left guard.

The Cowboys' lineup is loaded with veteran talent and has retained the core of its offensive line, which has been the team's biggest strength. However, it will have to adjust to a new center.

Veteran Travis Frederick retired this offseason, leaving the team to count on Joe Looney to be the key communicator in the middle of the offensive line.

Looney started all 16 games for Dallas in 2018 and will look to return to form as one of the team's more important under-the-radar players in 2020.

NEW YORK | Giants safety protocols allowing O-line to run drills normally

Giants offensive line coach Marc Colombo said during a video conference Friday that the standard of safety at the Giants' practice facility has allowed him to put the offensive line through drills and formations despite social distancing mandates.

The Giants' offensive line needs all the reps it can get as it looks to replace three starters from last year. The organization's high-grade COVID-19 protocols might prove a key advantage for on-the-field results as Colombo looks to develop an improved unit in 2020.

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera says team's left tackle is on the roster

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera met with reporters via video conference on Friday and gave an assurance that the team's starting left tackle for the 2020 season is currently on the roster.

Rivera mentioned rookie Saahdiq Charles and third-year man Geron Christian as possible candidates for the spot.

Washington had opportunities to bring in a veteran offensive tackle this offseason after trading Trent Williams. However, they decided to wait until the third day of the draft to address the need.

Their lack of investment at such a key position may indicate a low expectation year, particularly on offense. It might also put second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins at a disadvantage in his efforts to take the next step in 2020.

PHILADELPHIA | Nate Sudfeld remains favorite to back up Carson Wentz

Despite drafting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of this year's draft, 26-year-old Nate Sudfeld is expected to be the team's second-string quarterback in 2020.

Head Coach Doug Pederson said that Hurts has to be comfortable with the playbook before taking on the back up role.

If the Hurts does not emerge as the team's second-string quarterback at least by the end of the season, then expect people to begin second-guessing general manager Howie Roseman for using that second-round pick on Hurts.

The pick could have been much better spent on a player that could have helped current starting quarterback Carson Wentz this year. 

