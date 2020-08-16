NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 16, 2020

DALLAS | Mike McCarthy reveals La'el Collins' injury

Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins was noticeably absent from the Cowboys' lineup during Friday's practice. Head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Collins is working through an injury but that it's "nothing serious."

The Cowboys' offensive line has been the heart of the team's offense for years, and quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliot will depend on the unit to be at full strength in a high-expectation season for the offense.

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera says he'd start Dwayne Haskins in preseason

Washington head coach Ron Rivera told The Kevin Sheehan Show on Team 980 Friday morning that if the team were to play a preseason game this week, second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins would be the starter.

Rivera's assertion of Haskins as the team's starter isn't a surprise, but that doesn't necessarily mean Haskins is locked into the team's long-term plans. Haskins represents a higher-end investment as the team's first-round draft pick last year; however, that draft decision was under the previous regime.

Rivera has previously said that Haskins will have to earn the starting quarterback position. The pending return of Alex Smith and Washington's acquisition of 24-year-old Kyle Allen from the Panthers, whom Rivera started over Cam Newton with the Panthers last year, is something to watch if Haskins falters.

NEW YORK | Bret Bielema to instill "OLBDNA" in Giants' edge rushers

Giants outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema told reporters that he's been trying to instill a mentality he calls "OLBDNA" in the outside linebackers.

Bielema believes a blue-collar mentality will reinforce the unit's toughness and willingness to play versatile roles. Bielema, who spent a couple of years working under Bill Belichick in New England, has seen what getting contributions out of a blue-collar group on defense looks like.

He's looking to generate that same kind of production and mentality with the Giants pass rushers.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles prioritize safety during camp

The Eagles can only control what they can control in terms of league-wide safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And so far, several Eagles players have praised the organization's safety protocols of their practice facility and staff.

With that said, the continued safety of the players will largely depend on everyone, including those outside the team, doing the right thing throughout the 2020 NFL season.

On Friday, the Seahawks cut rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand for trying to sneak a female friend into the team's hotel, a decision lauded around the league since Siverand attempted to put his own needs above the safety and health of others.