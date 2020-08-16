SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayTransactions
Search

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 16, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Mike McCarthy reveals La'el Collins' injury

Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins was noticeably absent from the Cowboys' lineup during Friday's practice. Head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Collins is working through an injury but that it's "nothing serious."

The Cowboys' offensive line has been the heart of the team's offense for years, and quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliot will depend on the unit to be at full strength in a high-expectation season for the offense.

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera says he'd start Dwayne Haskins in preseason

Washington head coach Ron Rivera told The Kevin Sheehan Show on Team 980 Friday morning that if the team were to play a preseason game this week, second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins would be the starter.

Rivera's assertion of Haskins as the team's starter isn't a surprise, but that doesn't necessarily mean Haskins is locked into the team's long-term plans. Haskins represents a higher-end investment as the team's first-round draft pick last year; however, that draft decision was under the previous regime.

Rivera has previously said that Haskins will have to earn the starting quarterback position. The pending return of Alex Smith and Washington's acquisition of 24-year-old Kyle Allen from the Panthers, whom Rivera started over Cam Newton with the Panthers last year, is something to watch if Haskins falters.

NEW YORK | Bret Bielema to instill "OLBDNA" in Giants' edge rushers

Giants outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema told reporters that he's been trying to instill a mentality he calls "OLBDNA" in the outside linebackers.

Bielema believes a blue-collar mentality will reinforce the unit's toughness and willingness to play versatile roles. Bielema, who spent a couple of years working under Bill Belichick in New England, has seen what getting contributions out of a blue-collar group on defense looks like.

He's looking to generate that same kind of production and mentality with the Giants pass rushers.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles prioritize safety during camp

The Eagles can only control what they can control in terms of league-wide safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And so far, several Eagles players have praised the organization's safety protocols of their practice facility and staff.

With that said, the continued safety of the players will largely depend on everyone, including those outside the team, doing the right thing throughout the 2020 NFL season.

On Friday, the Seahawks cut rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand for trying to sneak a female friend into the team's hotel, a decision lauded around the league since Siverand attempted to put his own needs above the safety and health of others.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Blue Notes: Giants Like Big Centers, The Forgotten Man, and Does This Veteran Have to Compete for a Job

Here's a roundup from Friday's day at camp.

Patricia Traina

What is OLBDNA and How Can It Help the Giants Pass Rush?

Giants outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema inherits a pass rush unit that underperformed last season. Here's what he's planning to do to help that group reach its potential.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 15, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Cowboys revealing their first starting lineup at practice on Friday.

Jackson Thompson

Marc Colombo Trusts Giants Safety Protocols as He Prepares Giants O-line

With football drills now advancing to the stage where social distancing won't be possible, Giants offensive line coach Marc Colombo says he feels at ease with the health and safety protocols the team has in place.

Jackson Thompson

For Giants O-line, D-backs, Experience is the Best Teacher

Whether it was on purpose or by accident, head coach Joe Judge's hiring of former NFL offensive lineman Marc Colombo and former NFL defensive back Jerome Henderson to work with two young and underperforming units from last year is huge.

Patricia Traina

Mailbag: Cap Questions, Who Plays Cornerback and More

It's time for another edition of our weekly reader mailbag, and as we get closer to kickoff, the questions are increasing.

Patricia Traina

10 Best Wide Receivers in New York Giants History

The Giants have had some excellent wide receivers in their long NFL history. Here is a ranking of the team's 10 best wide receivers, along with some other talented Giants players who deserve honorable mention at this position.

Brian Lokker

by

ptraina

Markus Golden: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

The Giants 2019 sack leader is back for another season with Big Blue. So Nick Falato took a deep dive into his tape to identify the good, the great and the ugly.

Nick Falato

Tyke Tolbert Offers Encouraging Update on Corey Coleman

Wide receiver Corey Coleman is coming off a torn ACL suffered a little more than a year ago. And so far, the news on Coleman's comeback is positive, according to wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 14, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder being pressured into selling the team.

Jackson Thompson