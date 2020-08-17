NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 17, 2020

WASHINGTON | Alex Smith officially activated

Washington quarterback Alex Smith was officially cleared for football activity by the team's medical staff on Sunday after being activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Smith can now take the field when Washington begins full-pad work at training camp on Tuesday. His remarkable comeback comes nearly two years after breaking the tibia and fibula in his right leg in a November 2018 game against Houston.

Smith's return to football is a lionhearted chapter in his career. The former No. 1 overall draft pick in 2005 is a three-time Pro Bowler who has thrown for over 34,000 passing yards with the 49ers, Chiefs, and Washington.

Even if Smith doesn't play a down this year, his comeback fro a gruesome injury that required multiple surgeries and nearly cost him his leg makes him a clear-cut favorite for the NFL's annual Comeback Player of the Year award.

PHILADELPHIA | Lane Johnson weighs in on COVID-19 recovery

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson was one of three Eagles to test positive for COVID-19 before the start of training camp but has since made a recovery and returned to the team.

Johnson said he felt stranded during his recovery and subsequent quarantine while watching his teammates and coaches get work in.

The Eagles are lucky that all three players and head coach Doug Pederson, who also tested positive, have managed to return to the team in good health without spreading the virus.

The positive cases should serve as a warning to the team and the rest of the league to follow quarantine and social distancing protocols to the best of their ability, given the virus' unpredictable nature.

NEW YORK | Giants to sign Graham Gano

The Giants are reportedly set to sign veteran kicker Graham Gano if he passes his physical and COVID-19 testing. Gano will join fellow veteran kicker Chandler Catanzaro in the Giants' kicker competition during training camp.

As a former Pro Bowler, Gano has a better track record as a kicker than Catanzaro and could be the favorite to be the Giants' Week 1 kicker if he has a strong camp. Gano is coming off a leg injury that landed him on injured reserve last year.

Gano has had his best seasons with the Panthers, so he has a connection to current Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, who signed him to a four-year, $12.4 million contract in February 2014.

DALLAS | Cowboys add names to practice jerseys

The Cowboys revealed the addition of players' last names printed in gray front on the backs of their practice jerseys on Sunday.

The addition marks the second practice attire change that has occurred under new head coach Mike McCarthy. Red shirts were designated to the team's quarterbacks earlier this week.

Given this change to the Cowboys practice attire, McCarthy is putting his touch on the team as head coach.