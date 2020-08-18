SI.com
NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 18, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | Jason Wright named Washington Football Team President

The Washington Football Team announced the hiring of Jason Wright as the organization's new president on Monday, making Wright the first black man to be named president of an NFL team.

Wright replaces former team president Bruce Allen, who held the position from 2014-19.

For Washington and owner Dan Snyder, the hiring marks a significant moment in NFL history as a whole, and another step forward in the organization's culture shift.

DALLAS | Gerald McCoy out for 2020 season with an injury

Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will miss the 2020 season after suffering a tendon quad tear during training camp practice on Monday.

McCoy signed a one-year deal to join the Cowboys this offseason at the age of 32, but will now undergo season-ending surgery, team executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters.

McCoy grew up a Cowboys fan and was set to live out his childhood dream of playing for his favorite team in 2020, and his injury is one of the Cowboys' sadder training camp storylines.

However, the Cowboys defensive line should be deep enough to survive the loss with defensive linemen Dontari Poe, Everson Griffin, and DeMarcus Lawrence.

NEW YORK | Joe Judge makes Giants players run laps at practice

What happens if the performances of Giants players and/or position units aren't up to standard? Head coach Joe Judge has them run penalty laps to drive home the point that mistakes won't be tolerated

Judge's tactics are reminiscent of former Giants' head coach Tom Coughlin, old-school disciplinarian whose methods sometimes drew the complaints of players, but proved successful, as Coughlin led the team to Super Bowl XLII and XLVI victories.

PHILADELPHIA | Javon Hargrave listed on Eagles' injury report

Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is out for “multiple weeks” with an upper-body injury.

ESPN reports that it is a pec strain and won’t require surgery, but the Eagles are taking every precaution they can in hopes that he will be ready for the season opener on Sept. 13.

Hargrave's injury shouldn't cause too much concern for the Eagles, even if he does miss the first game. The Eagles' defensive line has proven to be one of the deepest in the NFL and has the depth to make up for one member's absence. 

