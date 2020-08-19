NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 19, 2020

DALLAS | Drew Pearson to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson was voted as the lone senior nominee in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on Tuesday. Upon learning of his induction, Pearson claimed to have cried tears of joy.

Pearson was heartbroken back on January 15 after learning he would not be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2020. This time, the voters did right by Pearson by ensuring his nomination for the 2021 class.

Pearson was an offensive centerpiece on two Super Bowl championship Cowboys teams in the 1970s and owns an iconic reception in NFL history with his famous 50-yard “Hail Mary” catch from quarterback Roger Staubach to seal a 1975 playoff victory over the Vikings.

NEW YORK | Dexter Lawrence reveals weight loss

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence revealed during a video press conference on Tuesday that he spent the offseason focused on losing weight.

Lawrence said the weight loss has already made him feel better on the field and will ensure that he is better conditioned to perform in the fourth quarter this season.

Lawrence proved to be one of the Giants' best defensive players as a rookie in 2019, starting all 16 games, contributing as both a run-stuffer and pass-rusher.

His commitment to physical health, paired with his natural talent, will lengthen his career and bodes well for his chances of being an effective long-term player for the Giants' defense.

WASHINGTON | Chase Young practices with the second unit

Washington Football Team rookie defensive end Chase Young, the second overall selection in this year's draft, worked with the second unit at practice on Tuesday and was unimpressive in pass rush drills, writes Washington Football Maven Chris Russell.

Young was one of the most heralded as a "can't miss" defensive end prospect in this past year's draft.

PHILADELPHIA | T.J. Edwards steps into starting role

Eagles second-year linebacker T.J. Edwards was seen practicing with the first-team defense at practice on Tuesday.

Edwards, a former undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin 2019, has a chance to emerge as a main contributor in a thin Eagles linebacker core in 2020.

Going into training camp, the Eagles linebacking core was considered the defense's weakest link.

However, a group without proven veterans also creates opportunities for players like Edwards to emerge and develop into a quality NFL linebacker with first-team experience. It could prove to be a blessing in disguise when all is said and done for the Eagles and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.