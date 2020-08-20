NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 20, 2020

NEW YORK | Cody Core suffers season-ending injury

Giants wide receiver and special teams ace Cody Core sustained a torn Achilles on Tuesday and will miss the 2020 season.

The injury is a massive blow to the Giants' special teams unit, but it does open an opportunity for one of the team's young, unproven players to claim a roster spot and special teams role in Core's absence.

Undrafted rookies Austin Mack, Derrick Dillon, and Binjimen Victor are names to watch in the Giants' training camp.

DALLAS | Mike McCarthy supports Kellen Moore as Cowboys play-caller

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be deferring play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in 2020.

McCarthy was the offensive coordinator in his previous stint as Green Bay Packers head coach. While he says he'll miss calling plays, he understands that giving that duty to Moore is best for the team.

Deferring play-calling duties is the more responsible decision for head coaches, as it allows them to focus their attention on the greater circumstances of a game rather than strategy on one side of the ball.

WASHINGTON | What challenges lie ahead for Alex Smith?

Washington Football Team veteran quarterback Alex Smith is amid a comeback from a gruesome leg injury in 2018 and is slowly breaking down walls at training camp as he looks to return to form, writes Washington Football Maven Rick Snider.

Smith didn't know if he would even walk again, let alone ever play football after his injury.

Smith's determination and passion for football have proven to be unquestioned in his campaign to return. That type of drive should indicate that he is capable of contributing as an NFL quarterback in 2020, whether it be as a starter or veteran backup.

PHILADELPHIA | Andre Dillard's offseason of change

Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard is set to take over the Eagles' left tackle spot in 2020, and the road to that opportunity included a lot of changes in the offseason.

These changes include Dillard adding 20 pounds of muscle to his frame and building a strong relationship with Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Dillard will be counting on his offseason changes to excel at left tackle in 2020. The most significant advantage he has might be a returning factor, that being veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters as the team's projected right guard.

Peters manned the Eagles' left tackle spot for over a decade, and his wisdom and experience will be a valuable resource for Dillard in his first season as the starter at left tackle.