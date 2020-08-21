SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayTransactions
Search

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 21, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera diagnosed with cancer

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with Lymph Node cancer, ESPN reported Thursday evening.

The organization later said Rivers has squamous cell cancer of the neck. Rivera said the cancer is in the early stages and is "very treatable and curable," and told his players that he still plans on coaching this season.

For Rivera and his family, the diagnosis is a dire tragedy. However, his tenacity to coach through his diagnosis, in the midst of a global pandemic no less, is one of the NFL's greatest examples of personal bravery in its history. 

NEW YORK | Graham Gano brings link with Lawrence Tynes to Giants

Newly-signed Giants kicker Graham Gano met with reporters via video conference on Thursday and revealed details of his relationship with former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes.

Gano said that he grew up in a town in Scotland that was not too far from the one Tynes grew up in, and both come from military families.

Gano already brings experience and poise as a 10-year veteran kicker, but his link to Tynes also presents value for an organization like the Giants that places such a strong emphasis on heritage.

PHILADELPHIA | Jalen Hurts impresses at Eagles training camp

Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts showed off his arm and legs at practice on Thursday, flashing elusiveness in the pocket and lofting a deep pass to rookie receiver John Hightower for about 40 yards.

Hurts has a long way to go before challenging Carson Wentz for the team's starting quarterback role. Still, if he continues to flash his versatility, it might earn him a utility role on the Eagles' offense, similar to Taysom Hill in New Orleans.

DALLAS | Cowboys lose both starting offensive tackles on Tuesday

Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins, who has not been practicing since training camp started due to conditioning issues, was reportedly involved in a car accident on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith had to walk off the Ford Center field due to a hamstring concern.

Collins' car accident is reported to have been minor, and Smith's removal from practice is reported to have been precautionary.

However, very few players the team can afford to lose than their two standout offensive tackles, so ensuring their health should be a top priority for the coaching staff throughout the remainder of training camp.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants Day at Camp: The Pads Will Soon Be Really Poppin’” Edition

The Giants will get a chance on Friday to execute everything they've been working on as head coach Joe Judge will conduct his first scrimmage for the team.

Patricia Traina

FILM ROOM | Linebacker Devante Downs

Inside linebacker Devante Downs appears to have caught head coach Joe Judge's eye this summer, so Nick Falato pulled up his film from his days with Minnesota and the Giants to see where his strengths are.

Nick Falato

by

Surfcaster

Joe Judge Explains Why Graham Gano Was The Perfect Fit for the Giants

Graham Gano has something that New York Giants head coach Joe Judge feels gives a kicker an advantage: Experience. Here's why that matters to Judge.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Xavier McKinney Adjusting Well, but Aims to Get Better

Xavier McKinney's transition from Alabama to the NFL has been fairly smooth so far, but he's nowhere near where he thinks he can be yet.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Joe Judge is Really Pleased with Evan Engram

The Giants are counting on tight end Evan Engram in a big way this year, and so far, the fourth-year pro is holding up his end of the bargain.

Patricia Traina

Golden Tate Appreciates Joe Judge's Attention to Detail

Giants head coach Joe Judge, the latest branch of the Bill Belichick coaching tree, has made headlines for his hard-nosed coaching approach. For wide receiver Golden Tate, who also played for another branch of that tree, Judge's methods are no big deal.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 20, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East: New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football, Team Philadelphia Eagles, starting with Giants wide receiver Cody Core's season-ending injury.

Jackson Thompson

How Lorenzo Carter is Helping Andrew Thomas Prepare for NFL Pass Rushers

Lorenzo Carter has found himself in a familiar role once again when he squares off against one-time Georgia teammate Andrew Thomas in practice.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Camp Report: A Painful Loss, Progress and a Hidden Gem

Let's run down some additional key storylines from the Giants practice Wednesday.

Patricia Traina

Giants Edge Rusher Lorenzo Carter Ready for the Next Step

The Giants' third-year pass rusher has been working to sharpen his fundamentals and learn better angles as he seeks his breakout NFL season. Here's what else he said he's been doing.

Patricia Traina