NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 21, 2020

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera diagnosed with cancer

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with Lymph Node cancer, ESPN reported Thursday evening.

The organization later said Rivers has squamous cell cancer of the neck. Rivera said the cancer is in the early stages and is "very treatable and curable," and told his players that he still plans on coaching this season.

For Rivera and his family, the diagnosis is a dire tragedy. However, his tenacity to coach through his diagnosis, in the midst of a global pandemic no less, is one of the NFL's greatest examples of personal bravery in its history.

NEW YORK | Graham Gano brings link with Lawrence Tynes to Giants

Newly-signed Giants kicker Graham Gano met with reporters via video conference on Thursday and revealed details of his relationship with former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes.

Gano said that he grew up in a town in Scotland that was not too far from the one Tynes grew up in, and both come from military families.

Gano already brings experience and poise as a 10-year veteran kicker, but his link to Tynes also presents value for an organization like the Giants that places such a strong emphasis on heritage.

PHILADELPHIA | Jalen Hurts impresses at Eagles training camp

Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts showed off his arm and legs at practice on Thursday, flashing elusiveness in the pocket and lofting a deep pass to rookie receiver John Hightower for about 40 yards.

Hurts has a long way to go before challenging Carson Wentz for the team's starting quarterback role. Still, if he continues to flash his versatility, it might earn him a utility role on the Eagles' offense, similar to Taysom Hill in New Orleans.

DALLAS | Cowboys lose both starting offensive tackles on Tuesday



Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins, who has not been practicing since training camp started due to conditioning issues, was reportedly involved in a car accident on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith had to walk off the Ford Center field due to a hamstring concern.

Collins' car accident is reported to have been minor, and Smith's removal from practice is reported to have been precautionary.

However, very few players the team can afford to lose than their two standout offensive tackles, so ensuring their health should be a top priority for the coaching staff throughout the remainder of training camp.