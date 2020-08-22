SI.com
NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 22, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Dak Prescott's new house has a football field

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently moved into a new home in Prosper, Texas, where he installed his own football field in the backyard.

Prescott shouldn't have to worry about anyone questioning his passion for the game of football ever again.

WASHINGTON | Washington reportedly signing two offensive linemen

The Washington Football team is reportedly signing offensive guard Josh Garnett and offensive tackle David Steinmetz, according to Washington Football Team Maven Chris Russell.

Washington's signings this late into training camp would appear to indicate a lack of confidence in their current offensive line group.

Whether Garnett and Steinmetz can step in and sure-up the offensive line remains to be seen.

NEW YORK | Giants defense wins first training camp scrimmage

The Giants conducted their first scrimmage of training camp on Friday, which was highlighted by a strong performance by the team's defense.

A handful of young defenders including defensive back Julian Love and rookie corner Darnay Holmes flashed for the Giants. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II was one of the most dominant players on the field.

The Giants have invested much more into their defense in recent years, so although the unit's winning against the offense might not bode well for the offense right now, at least the defensive unit, which has been awful the last few years, is on the right track.

PHILADELPHIA | Quarterbacks frequently sacked in training camp scrimmage

The Eagles defense racked up five sacks against quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld on the final seven plays of the team's training camp scrimmage on Friday.

Josh Sweat, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Malik Jackson, and others got in on the sack parade and nearly caused starter Carson Wentz to throw the ball on the ground in frustration.

Wentz wasn't actually hit by any of the Eagles' defenders; however, the Eagles' offensive line's performance on Friday is not an encouraging sign for Wentz, who's had some injury issues in his career. 

