NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 23, 2020

DALLAS | Mike McCarthy says Super Bowl is Cowboys' goal

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy implied during a video press conference that the Cowboys are thinking Super Bowl or bust in 2020.

McCarthy said that question of whether the Cowboys' goal is to win a Super Bowl in 2020 is nonsense. He added that if someone wasn't looking to win a Super Bowl, then he doesn't know what they're doing in this business.

The Cowboys and their fan base are notorious perennial believers in the "Super Bowl or bust" mantra, and it's frequently led to heartbreak since the turn of the century.

McCarthy seems to be doing his job as Cowboys head coach by flaring those expectations.

WASHINGTON | Ryan Anderson would run through a wall for Ron Rivera

Washington Football Team linebacker Ryan Anderson said that new head coach Ron Rivera has been extremely impressive in being upfront with players and garnering their respect since taking over.

Anderson added that he would run through a wall for Rivera.

Rivera had a similar reputation in Carolina and has the right character to change Washington's culture.

NEW YORK | Javon Leake turning heads in training camp

Giants undrafted rookie running back Javon Leake earned the praise of head coach Joe Judge with his performance during the team's first training camp scrimmage on Friday.

Leake has the potential to contribute on special teams as a return man, just as he did during his college career at Maryland.

Leake's special teams coach at Maryland John Papuchis believes that Leake's skills as a return man are premium and that he will thrive in the NFL.

Even with a crowded running backs room for the Giants, Leake's ability is becoming more evident, and his potential on special teams should be enough to warrant a roster spot in 2020.

PHILADELPHIA | Dave Fipps' Special Team Challenges

Eagles special teams coordinator Dave Fipp is at a disadvantage in preparing his unit in 2020 due to the lack of preseason games.

Fipp has been trying to figure out which players he can use on special teams. He has started to find some new contributors with linebackers Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley.

Fipp is at the same disadvantage that every other special teams coordinator is at in the NFL this year, so it will be interesting to see if there is an overall dip in special teams play quality across the NFL this year.