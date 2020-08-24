NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 24, 2020

WASHINGTON | Cody Latimer released

The Washington Football Team released wide receiver Cody Latimer on Sunday, nearly five months after Latimer was arrested for allegations of assault, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Latimer's tenure in Washington will end just five months after signing with the team back in March.

Some believe that Washington would have been better off just cutting Latimer after the arrest occurred in May, but they wanted to see how the case played out. Latimer had been on the Commissioner's Exempt list.

PHILADELPHIA | Jason Kelce honors Kobe Bryant

Eagles center Jason Kelce was seen sporting a Kobe Bryant high school jersey at practice on Sunday, which would have been Bryant's 42nd birthday.

Bryant's roots as a Philadelphia native have made his passing in a helicopter crash in January a particularly tragic moment for the city's sports scene. Kelce's show of respect is very much in tune with the fan base of the city and the sports world at large.

NEW YORK | Jerry Schuplinski sees improvement in Daniel Jones

Giants quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski said that he notices a much stronger arm on quarterback Daniel Jones during a video press conference on Sunday. Jones added about 10 pounds of muscle in the offseason, improving overall strength in his torso and lower body.

Jones' initiative to build up his strength to improve his game reflects well on his future in New York as a franchise quarterback and leader by example for his Giants teammates.

DALLAS | Should Cowboys pursue Earl Thomas?

The Baltimore Ravens released All-Pro safety Earl Thomas on Sunday, citing personal conduct that has adversely affected the team. Not surprisingly, the Cowboys are now a candidate to sign Thomas.

Thomas would certainly be a big boost to the Cowboys' secondary but could prove to be a volatile personality combination in the locker room.

A potential Thomas signing could be a double-edged sword for Dallas, but character issues haven't swayed the organization from taking a chance on talent in the past.