NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 25, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Joe Judge lengthens practice due to lack of intensity

Giants head coach Joe Judge made his displeasure with the intensity level of the team's practice very clear on Monday as he huddled his team up for a loud speech toward the end of the scheduled 2-hour session. Judge then ran the practice for another 30 minutes after it was supposed to end.

Monday's incident is just the latest example of the new, yet, old-school coaching methods that Judge has employed as Giants head coach. Whether or not this approach translates to win won't be determined until the season starts, but if anything, it makes for some engaging news.

DALLAS | Cowboys hold an in-house meeting on Earl Thomas

The Cowboys' brass held an in-house meeting with executives to discuss the possibility of signing All-Pro safety Earl Thomas, who became a free agent after being released by the Baltimore Ravens.

Thomas would undoubtedly bring elite talent, athleticism, and experience to the Cowboys' secondary. However, it's not an easy decision for the Dallas front office due to the risk associated with his potential character flaws.

The Cowboys have taken chances on troubled talents before, and it backfired on them. Defensive end Greg Hardy was one example in 2015, who did not prove to be worth the baggage he brought to the locker room.

WASHINGTON | Underdogs emerge during training camp

Third-year players safety Troy Apke, offensive lineman Geron Christian, and tight end Marcus Baugh have quietly emerged as standouts for the Washington Football Team during training camp.

Most of the attention for this year's camp has gone towards second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins and rookie defensive end Chase Young, both of whom have yielded mixed results.

However, the emergence of these lesser-known players should give the coaches and hope that the team can find contributors throughout the lineup as they look to build a solid young core.

PHILADELPHIA | Darius Slay compares Eagles to playoff Lions team

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who came to Philadelphia in a trade from the Lions this offseason, said that this year's Eagles defense reminds him of Detroit's 2014 unit that led the Lions to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth.

Detroit’s unit finished second in total defense that seasons, surrendering just 300.9 yards per game.

Slay's claim is a bold one, but to his credit, this year's Eagles' defense does boast many of the same strengths that the 2014 Lions had, most noticeably a stout and aggressive 4-3 defensive line. 

