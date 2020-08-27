SI.com
NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 27, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | New allegations of sexist organizational culture emerge

A story published by the Washington Post on Wednesday revealed that over 100 current and former employees of the Washington Football Team allege the past existence of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment under Dan Snyder's ownership.

Snyder released a statement responding to the allegations, admitting accountability for not being more hands-on with the franchise's internal operations.

However, Snyder also said that the Washington Post's story "reads like a hit job" and claimed that the story excluded facts provided by Snyder in favor of outdated allegations from unnamed sources to create a narrative.

NEW YORK | Giants take action with social justice initiative

Giants head coach Joe Judge announced Wednesday that the team has been on an off-the-field mission to improve community relations in the New York and northern New Jersey areas.

The team has been divided into nine different groups. Each one uses its platform to address a different social issue in the local community, such as police and community relations.

Judge pledged when he was first introduced as Giants head coach to build a proactive team in the community and has thus far followed through on that promise.

DALLAS | Ezekiel Elliot open to sharing touches

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot said in an interview on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday that, while he loves being the bell cow and getting the bulk of carries in a game, he will defer to sharing carries with backup Tony Pollard if that's what's best for the team.

Elliot has been one of the most productive running backs in the NFL since coming into the league in 2016. As he enters his fifth NFL season, sharing carries and taking snaps off might not just be best for the team, it might be best for his long-term career.

PHILADELPHIA | J.J. Arcega-Whiteside flashes in practice

Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside caught three touchdowns during practice on Wednesday.

With a young and thin wide receiver core in Philadelphia in 2020, Arcega-Whiteside has the opportunity to prove he is capable of producing more than his underwhelming rookie season suggests, and could become a top target for quarterback Carson Wentz. 

