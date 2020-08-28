SI.com
NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 28, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Saquon Barkley commends athletes for protesting

Giants running back Saquon Barkley praised the NBA and WNBA's current protests for postponing their upcoming games in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Barkley also shared a story about how police brutality affected his life, citing how police officers once mishandled his father.

Barkley's bravery in sharing his story and feelings should also be commended, as change requires the truth from figures like Barkley.

WASHINGTON | Lawyers for ex-employees want Snyder suspended

The lawyers representing the Washington Football Team's ex-employees that endured sexual harassment under the ownership of owner Dan Snyder are pressing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to suspend Snyder pending the results of an independent investigation.

Several of the organization's primary business partners have been pushing for Snyder to sell the team this offseason. If the NFL steps in, Snyder might have to strongly consider selling the team.

DALLAS | Mike McCarthy weighs in on Jacob Blake shooting

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that he feels like there is no escape from the current off-the-field circumstances in America. McCarthy said the recent Jacob Blake shooting incident is evidence of significant societal challenges that must be addressed.

McCarthy's sentiment as a head coach is true, and his word holds weight as the head coach of such a prominent organization.

PHILADELPHIA | Andre Dillard likely out for the season

Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard suffered a bicep injury during practice on Thursday, and it will require surgery that is likely to keep Dillard out until next season.

Dillard was expected to take over the team's left tackle spot in 2020, but fortunately for the Eagles, they retained veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters this offseason. Peters was expected to move to guard, but Peters might have to step back into his natural position of left tackle with Dillard's injury. 

Five Early (and Positive) Impressions of Head Coach Joe Judge

Thus far head coach Joe Judge is checking off all the boxes, but only time will tell if it leads to winning.

Mike Addvensky

LockedOn Giants: Blue vs. White Scrimmage Preview

Ed Valentine of Big Blue View joins today's show to help break down tonight's scrimmage.

Patricia Traina

Colt McCoy: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly

The Giants hope to never have to call on their backup quarterback, but if they do and it's Colt McCoy, they should be in good hands for the short-term. Coach Gene Clemons looks at the good, the great and the ugly in McCoy's game.

Gene Clemons

New York Giants Day at Camp: Deeper Issues

While other NFL teams canceled their football activities today so they could discuss the latest social justice issues and how they can use their platforms for change, the Giants practiced, but plan to hold additional discussions as a team regarding where they go from here.

Patricia Traina

How Leonard Williams Plans to Become a More Productive Pass Rusher

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams has yet to live up to his potential as a pass rusher, but here is why there is reason to believe that he will be more productive this year.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Add Running Back Tavien Feaster, Waive Receiver Tony Brown

The Giants swapped out receiver Tony Brown for Tavien Feaster, a speedy running back with some kickoff return experience.

Jackson Thompson

Welcome to the LockedOn Giants Podcast

Find a listing of our show topics and guests, which will be posted in this section.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 27, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with new allegations of sexist conduct in the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

Xavier McKinney, David Mayo Suffer Significant Injuries

Both players will have surgery this week.

Patricia Traina

Cowboyup

What's Next for the Giants After Xavier McKinney's Injury?

The Giants had a bad day injury-wise when they learned they will be without safety Xavier McKinney and linebacker David Mayo. Mayo's injury isn't one that is believed will keep him out long term. McKinney's injury is another matter.

Jackson Thompson

HoogieCoogieMan