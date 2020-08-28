NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 28, 2020

NEW YORK | Saquon Barkley commends athletes for protesting

Giants running back Saquon Barkley praised the NBA and WNBA's current protests for postponing their upcoming games in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Barkley also shared a story about how police brutality affected his life, citing how police officers once mishandled his father.

Barkley's bravery in sharing his story and feelings should also be commended, as change requires the truth from figures like Barkley.

WASHINGTON | Lawyers for ex-employees want Snyder suspended

The lawyers representing the Washington Football Team's ex-employees that endured sexual harassment under the ownership of owner Dan Snyder are pressing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to suspend Snyder pending the results of an independent investigation.

Several of the organization's primary business partners have been pushing for Snyder to sell the team this offseason. If the NFL steps in, Snyder might have to strongly consider selling the team.

DALLAS | Mike McCarthy weighs in on Jacob Blake shooting

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that he feels like there is no escape from the current off-the-field circumstances in America. McCarthy said the recent Jacob Blake shooting incident is evidence of significant societal challenges that must be addressed.

McCarthy's sentiment as a head coach is true, and his word holds weight as the head coach of such a prominent organization.

PHILADELPHIA | Andre Dillard likely out for the season

Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard suffered a bicep injury during practice on Thursday, and it will require surgery that is likely to keep Dillard out until next season.

Dillard was expected to take over the team's left tackle spot in 2020, but fortunately for the Eagles, they retained veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters this offseason. Peters was expected to move to guard, but Peters might have to step back into his natural position of left tackle with Dillard's injury.