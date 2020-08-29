NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 29, 2020

NEW YORK | Giants players show solidarity before scrimmage

Giants players and coaches gathered together at midfield in two rows before the team’s scrimmage on Friday night, linking arms to show their solidarity given the deteriorating state of social and racial equality.

The team played a prerecorded video on the MetLife Stadium scoreboard, expressing its unified support in fighting for social justice and racial equality.

For head coach Joe Judge and Giants ownership, their recent initiatives solidify their position as a dedicated community leader in New York and New Jersey.

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera cancels practice to hold dialogue

The Washington Football Team canceled practice on Friday to discuss social injustice and reflect on the Blake shooting.

Head coach Ron Rivera’s decision to cancel practice marks another critical step in his quest to change the organization’s culture but might go a long way in developing bonds among the players and coaches.

PHILADELPHIA | Learning Turns to Leadership for Carson Wentz

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz admitted that the recent events in America have helped him grow up and that he isn't the same kid he was growing up in North Dakota that didn't understand the socio-economic conditions in America.

Wentz once said, "leadership and learning are indispensable to each other."

He must now apply that sentiment off the field as he looks to self reflect on his role in society and be a community leader for social justice.

DALLAS | Tyron Smith weighs in on Jacob Blake shooting

Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith admitted he was heartbroken by the recent Blake shooting.

As a prominent team leader, Smith’s sentiment likely reflects the feelings of the Cowboys organization.