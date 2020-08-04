GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Big Blue+

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 4, 2020

Jackson Thompson

PHILADELPHIA | Doug Pederson feels great amid COVID-19 diagnosis

After testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that he is feeling great and has no symptoms of the virus during a video conference call on Monday afternoon. 

Eagles running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Stayley will assume command of the team while Pederson recovers.

Pederson would not speculate on a timetable to return, but NFL guidelines say that an employee exhibiting no symptoms of the virus can return in five days as long as he can pass the PCR tests.

WASHINGTON | Dontrelle Inman reportedly headed to Washington

The Washington Football Team is reportedly expected to sign 31-year-old wide receiver Dontrelle Inman. Inman has played for five NFL teams and even spent time in the CFL playing for the Toronto Argonauts. 

Inman came into the NFL in 2011 and has played for the Chargers, Colts, Patriots, Bears, and Jaguars.

NEW YORK | How Carter Coughlin can help Giants pass rush

Giants' seventh-round rookie linebacker Carter Coughlin will be joining an edge rusher group that hasn't been productive enough in recent years.

Joe Rossi, his position coach and defensive coordinator at the University of Minnesota, thinks Coughlin has a lot to offer the unit and will make an impact sooner rather than later. 

DALLAS | Mike McCarthy says Cowboys have unique opportunity

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy held an in-person team meeting at the Cowboys training facility over the weekend and told his players that they have a unique opportunity in 2020 due to the circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jackson Thompson's Very Early 53-Man Giants Roster Projection

With the Giants having trimmed down their training camp roster to 80, Jackson Thompson takes a look at who might have the inside track on a roster spot on the initial 53-man group and why.

Jackson Thompson

See It: Giants Move to Strength & Conditioning Phase

Although the COVID-19 global pandemic has wreaked havoc with life and schedules as we know them to be, the NFL is still moving ahead with plans to play a full season starting on time.

Patricia Traina

How Versatile Carter Coughlin Could Help the Giants Pass Rush

Carter Coughlin's former position coach/defensive coordinator Joe Rossi tells Giants Country that his former student-athlete has some very appealing traits that can potentially boost the Giants pass rush.

Pat Ragazzo

Nick Gates: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Coach Gene Clemons breaks down the tape of the newly extended Nick Gates, who could find himself as a starter this year on the Giants offensive line.

Gene Clemons

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 3, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Osi Umenyiora's pass-rushing advice to Oshane Ximines.

Jackson Thompson

Leonard Williams Lands on NFI, Plus Other Roster Moves

The roster now stands at 81, including the roster exemption for Sandro Platzgummer.

Patricia Traina

Marquee Matchup: Andrew Thomas vs. Chase Young

The looming matchup between Giants OT Andrew Thomas and Washington DE Chase Young has all the potential of rivaling the one-time classic battle between Michael Strahan and Jon Runyan of the Eagles.

Jackson Thompson

Report: Giants Release DE Dana Levine

Levine had been competing for a spot on the Giants defensive line.

Patricia Traina

Identifying One of Joe Judge’s Biggest Challenges Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

The health and safety protocols in place to keep teams safe against COVID-19 are necessary, but they could also affect how teams build out the bottom of their rosters.

Patricia Traina

Revealing Osi Umenyiora's Pass-Rushing Advice to Oshane Ximines

Former Giants pass rusher Osi Umenyiora tells Giants Country that second-year man Oshane Ximines is already more advanced that he was as rookie. Here's what else Umenyiora has shared with Ximines as he gets ready for Year 2 in the NFL.

Patricia Traina