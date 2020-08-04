NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 4, 2020

PHILADELPHIA | Doug Pederson feels great amid COVID-19 diagnosis

After testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that he is feeling great and has no symptoms of the virus during a video conference call on Monday afternoon.

Eagles running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Stayley will assume command of the team while Pederson recovers.

Pederson would not speculate on a timetable to return, but NFL guidelines say that an employee exhibiting no symptoms of the virus can return in five days as long as he can pass the PCR tests.

WASHINGTON | Dontrelle Inman reportedly headed to Washington

The Washington Football Team is reportedly expected to sign 31-year-old wide receiver Dontrelle Inman. Inman has played for five NFL teams and even spent time in the CFL playing for the Toronto Argonauts.

Inman came into the NFL in 2011 and has played for the Chargers, Colts, Patriots, Bears, and Jaguars.

NEW YORK | How Carter Coughlin can help Giants pass rush

Giants' seventh-round rookie linebacker Carter Coughlin will be joining an edge rusher group that hasn't been productive enough in recent years.

Joe Rossi, his position coach and defensive coordinator at the University of Minnesota, thinks Coughlin has a lot to offer the unit and will make an impact sooner rather than later.

DALLAS | Mike McCarthy says Cowboys have unique opportunity

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy held an in-person team meeting at the Cowboys training facility over the weekend and told his players that they have a unique opportunity in 2020 due to the circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.