NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 8, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | DeAndre Baker formally charged with robbery with a firearm

Giants cornerback and 2019 first-round pick DeAndre Baker has been formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, the Broward (Florida) County prosecutor announced on Friday.

Baker was accused of wielding a firearm to steal designer watches and cash from multiple victims at an incident in Miramar, Florida back in May. If he is convicted, he's facing a minimum of 10 years in prison.

WASHINGTON | Derrius Guice arrested for domestic violence-related charges

The Washington Football Team released running back Derrius Guice on Friday after it was revealed that Guice was arrested for alleged domestic violence-related charges.

A report by the Washington Post stated the charges included one count of alleged strangulation, three counts of alleged assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property.

PHILADELPHIA | Zach Ertz lobbies for high school sports

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz expressed hope that Pennsylvania high school sports will be played this fall in light of governor Tom Wolf and other Pennsylvania policymakers suggesting that they be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

DALLAS | Mike McCarthy says Dak Prescott is upbeat and driven

Cowboys first-year head coach Mike McCarthy met with reporters for a Friday conference call and gave some insight as to how quarterback Dak Prescott has carried himself at the start of training camp. 

McCarthy put to bed any idea that Prescott is unhappy or under-appreciated in the midst of having to play on a one-year franchise tag in 2020.

Why Joe Judge is Teaching the Giants About the Franchise's Past

To make history, it’s essential to understand it. And that is yet another facet of how Giants head coach Joe Judge has been preparing the Giants' roster ahead of the 2020 season.

Patricia Traina

Zak DeOssie Announces His Retirement

The long-time long snapper is moving on to the next chapter in his life.

Patricia Traina

DeAndre Baker Formally Charged with Robbery with a Firearm

Baker's legal battle appears to take a turn for the worse.

Pat Ragazzo

Three Giants Opt-out; Where Does the Team Go From Here?

Three Giants players have opted out of the 2020 NFL season. We take a look at what it means for the team and what's next.

Jackson Thompson

How the Giants Can Generate a Pass Rush Using Five or More Men

Nick Falato came up with a few creative ways for the Giants to generate a pass rush through scheme using five or more men.

Nick Falato

Daniel Jones Hopes to Follow the Success of Other NFL Quarterbacks Who Have Bulked Up

Daniel Jones revealed that he added nine pounds of muscle this off-season. History says it can do a lot for his game moving forward.

Jackson Thompson

Can Giants Familiarity Yield Success?

Is there enough familiarity among teammates for the Giants to be more successful than some believe they will?

Patricia Traina

Mailbag: Op-outs, Coverage Challenges and More

The mail's here! Let's see what's on people's minds.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 7, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Washington Football Team's plans to launch a new digital series.

Jackson Thompson

See It: Daniel Jones Looks Bigger After Intense Off-season Workout

The second-year quarterback hopes to see his performance significantly benefit in multiple areas.

Patricia Traina

