NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 8, 2020

NEW YORK | DeAndre Baker formally charged with robbery with a firearm

Giants cornerback and 2019 first-round pick DeAndre Baker has been formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, the Broward (Florida) County prosecutor announced on Friday.

Baker was accused of wielding a firearm to steal designer watches and cash from multiple victims at an incident in Miramar, Florida back in May. If he is convicted, he's facing a minimum of 10 years in prison.

WASHINGTON | Derrius Guice arrested for domestic violence-related charges

The Washington Football Team released running back Derrius Guice on Friday after it was revealed that Guice was arrested for alleged domestic violence-related charges.

A report by the Washington Post stated the charges included one count of alleged strangulation, three counts of alleged assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property.

PHILADELPHIA | Zach Ertz lobbies for high school sports

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz expressed hope that Pennsylvania high school sports will be played this fall in light of governor Tom Wolf and other Pennsylvania policymakers suggesting that they be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

DALLAS | Mike McCarthy says Dak Prescott is upbeat and driven

Cowboys first-year head coach Mike McCarthy met with reporters for a Friday conference call and gave some insight as to how quarterback Dak Prescott has carried himself at the start of training camp.

McCarthy put to bed any idea that Prescott is unhappy or under-appreciated in the midst of having to play on a one-year franchise tag in 2020.