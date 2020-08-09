NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 9, 2020

NEW YORK | Giants to sign Ross Cockrell (Report)

The Giants are reportedly planning to sign unrestricted free agent cornerback Ross Cockrell once he clears COVID-19 testing, as first reported by The Record.

Cockrell previously played for the Giants for one season in 2017. He has spent the last two years in Carolina playing alongside Giants' free-agent signing cornerback James Bradberry, and the two will now reunite in New York in 2020.

WASHINGTON | Inconsistent in Handling of Troubled Players

Running back Derrius Guice was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday after word emerged that Guice had been arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident.

Wide receiver Cody Latimer was also arrested earlier this offseason on charges in the second degree of menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

However, Latimer remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List and has not been released, a status with which Washington Football Maven Chris Russell disagrees.

PHILADELPHIA | Zach Ertz remains on track for his 'end goal'

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz said that his two goals going into the NFL back in 2013 were to be a first-round draft pick and make the Hall of Fame.

Ertz was chosen in the second round but has produced more receptions (525) than any other NFL tight end through their first seven seasons, keeping him on track to achieve his Hall of Fame mission.

DALLAS | Cowboys and NFL should play in a bubble in 2020

With the NFL season set to kick off amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the league should look to the handling of the other three major American sports leagues for precedent, writes Cowboys Maven Matthew Postins.

MLB, which is not playing in a bubble, has had to suspend several games due to multiple COVID-19 outbreaks amongst its players, while the NBA and NHL have continued their seasons un-interrupted in a bubble.