NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 9, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Giants to sign Ross Cockrell (Report) 

The Giants are reportedly planning to sign unrestricted free agent cornerback Ross Cockrell once he clears COVID-19 testing, as first reported by The Record.

Cockrell previously played for the Giants for one season in 2017. He has spent the last two years in Carolina playing alongside Giants' free-agent signing cornerback James Bradberry, and the two will now reunite in New York in 2020.

WASHINGTON | Inconsistent in Handling of Troubled Players 

Running back Derrius Guice was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday after word emerged that Guice had been arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident. 

Wide receiver Cody Latimer was also arrested earlier this offseason on charges in the second degree of menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. 

However, Latimer remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List and has not been released, a status with which Washington Football Maven Chris Russell disagrees.

PHILADELPHIA | Zach Ertz remains on track for his 'end goal'

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz said that his two goals going into the NFL back in 2013 were to be a first-round draft pick and make the Hall of Fame.

Ertz was chosen in the second round but has produced more receptions (525) than any other NFL tight end through their first seven seasons, keeping him on track to achieve his Hall of Fame mission.

DALLAS | Cowboys and NFL should play in a bubble in 2020

With the NFL season set to kick off amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the league should look to the handling of the other three major American sports leagues for precedent, writes Cowboys Maven Matthew Postins.

MLB, which is not playing in a bubble, has had to suspend several games due to multiple COVID-19 outbreaks amongst its players, while the NBA and NHL have continued their seasons un-interrupted in a bubble.

New York Giants to Sign CB Ross Cockrell | Report

The one-time Giant offers versatility on both the perimeter and in the slot.

Patricia Traina

Cam Brown Can Play Multiple Roles for Giants Defense, Says College Coach

New York Giants sixth-round rookie linebacker Cam Brown was the ultimate utility linebacker for Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry who tells Giants Country that the newest Giants linebacker might be able to help the defense in a variety of different roles.

Jackson Thompson

Quality or Quantity? Giants Loaded With Pass Rushers But Can They Get the Job Done?

If the Giants are to work their way out of their rut, they'll have to.

Patricia Traina

Why Leonard Williams Has a Chip on His Shoulder

Can New York Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams prove to be worth a long-term contract extension in 2020?

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 8, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker being formally charged with robbery by the Broward County prosecutor.

Jackson Thompson

DeAndre Baker Formally Charged with Robbery with a Firearm

Baker's legal battle appears to take a turn for the worse.

Pat Ragazzo

Why Joe Judge is Teaching the Giants About the Franchise's Past

To make history, it’s essential to understand it. And that is yet another facet of how Giants head coach Joe Judge has been preparing the Giants' roster ahead of the 2020 season.

Patricia Traina

Zak DeOssie Announces His Retirement

The long-time long snapper is moving on to the next chapter in his life.

Patricia Traina

Three Giants Opt-out; Where Does the Team Go From Here?

Three Giants players have opted out of the 2020 NFL season. We take a look at what it means for the team and what's next.

Jackson Thompson

How the Giants Can Generate a Pass Rush Using Five or More Men

Nick Falato came up with a few creative ways for the Giants to generate a pass rush through scheme using five or more men.

Nick Falato