NFC East Morning Run | Biggest Storylines In Each Rival's 2020 Schedule

WASHINGTON | Could season opener against Eagles suggest NFL's intentions amid quarantine?

Washington and Eagles set to kick off NFC East action in 2020 with a Week 1 clash in the nation's capital. The NFL's willingness to schedule a game with major divisional implications as early as week one speaks to their determination to fit in a full 16-game schedule this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington and the Eagles will meet to both open and close the season as a Week 17 divisional finale is set to be played at Lincoln Financial Field.

Meanwhile, Washington was given no prime time games at all in 2020. The only nationally televised game that new head coach Ron Rivera will prepare for in 2020 is a Thanksgiving meeting in Dallas.

DALLAS | Intriguing December lineup could define Mike McCarthy's first season at the helm

The Cowboys will close the 2020 season with matchups against the two best teams in the NFL last season and a sentimental trip back to where it all got started (Cincinnati) for quarterback Andy Dalton before back-to-back NFC East battles with the Eagles and Giants. It should make for another tense holiday season for Cowboys fans.

The Cowboys will travel to Baltimore the week after Thanksgiving to take on reigning league MVP, Lamar Jackson. They will stay on the road in the AFC North for Dalton's return to Cincinnati, who, barring an injury to Dak Prescott, will spend his time on the sideline subduing raucous Bengals fans while the Cowboys are on offense.

Then they will host the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, for what could feature some critical late-season playoff stakes in a great rivalry on a national stage, a solid move by the NFL.

And to finish the season, the Cowboys will have to face the Eagles at home and the Giants on the road in games that could tilt the NFC East crown in 2020. It's the epitome of a backloaded schedule.

PHILADELPHIA | Best and worst looks on the Eagles schedule

Eagles Maven John McMullen outlooks the good, the bad, and the ugly in the Eagles' 2020 schedule.

According to McMullen, the tallest task facing the Eagles is a December 6 game at Green Bay's at Lambeau Field, a venue notorious for brutal December football weather for visitors.

Meanwhile, the easiest task that the NFL has gifted the Eagles is a week-one matchup against Washington, an opponent the Eagles have handled easily in recent years.

The game McMullen says the Eagles are most likely to lose is their Week 4 road trip to Levi's Stadium to take on the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

And the game the Eagles should expect to win handily is their Week 3 home contest against the Cincinnati Bengals and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.