NFC East Morning Run | Is Cam Newton Headed To Washington? Andy Dalton's Contract Details and Doug Pederson's Memories of Don Shula

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera leaves the door open for a possible reunion with Cam Newton in Washington

Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who continues to put his fingerprints all over the Redskins, hasn't ruled out the possibility of bringing another face from his past to the quarterbacks' room: Cam Newton, who has been after agent since the Panthers released him.

“We’re in a situation where we’ve got two really young quarterbacks," Rivera told Good Morning Football. "One that’s been with us (Kyle Allen), been in the system, understands how we want things done, and the other one is a guy who was taken last year in the first round and showed some promise.

“I think with Cam, and I have thought about (signing him), I mean, it’s something that’s run through my mind, and it’s about the situation and circumstances. I’m not sure I would do it. I’m not sure if I wouldn’t do it. It depends on the circumstances.”

According to Redskins Maven Chris Russell, merely leaving the door open for Newton to join Rivera in Washington will at the very least push Dwayne Haskins to work to prove himself as the Redskins quarterback of the present and future.

The only hitch in any potential plan Rivera might have of signing Network is that the quarterback reportedly wants to be a starter and will not sign anywhere unless he's assured of that.

COWBOYS | Andy Dalton must win the Super Bowl to earn full $7 million salary

The reports of Andy Dalton's $7 million sent Dak Prescott sympathizers into a confused rage earlier this week. However, newer details surrounding Dalton's contract suggest that Cowboys fans should have nothing to be angry about if Dalton does earn that $7 million.

Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher reported that Dalton's contract is structured in a way that awards incremental incentives by a combination of Dalton's contributions and the team's overall success.

You can see the exact details of Dalton's contract on the Cowboys Maven site. The biggest takeaway is that for him to earn the full $7 million, Dalton would not only have to play 50% of the Cowboys' snaps, but he'd also have make it to the Super Bowl (and won't the game) to cash in.

EAGLES | Doug Pederson acknowledges Don Shula's impact on his career

The passing of former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula marked the loss of the NFL's winningest head coach. But for Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, Shula's death hit a bit more personal, as it marked the loss of a mentor and key figure in Pederson's playing and coaching career, writes Eagles Maven Ed Kracz.

"Coach Don Shula has been an inspiration to me throughout my entire career, not only as a player in the NFL but also now as a head coach,” said Pederson via the Eagles’ web site. “He believed enough in me as an undrafted player in 1991 to give me an opportunity in the league, and it was truly an honor to play for him.

“He taught me how to be a professional both on and off the field through his attention to detail. I learned so much from him about how to relate to players and how to lead your team. He is one of the greatest coaches in the history of our sport, and his impact will be long-lasting. It is with deepest sympathy that my thoughts and prayers go out to the Shula family.”

Pederson once played under Shula as an undrafted free agent and Miami's backup quarterback in 1993. Ironically, Pederson's first-ever game action came against the Eagles when Miami starting quarterback Scott Mitchell left in the second half with an injury.

Pederson led a 19-14 comeback victory against the Eagles that day and earned Shula's praise.

"Doug did a heck of a job," said Shula at the time. "He kept his cool, and he made the plays. He hadn't played any kind of real football to speak of, but he got the job done."