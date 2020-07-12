GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 12, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | DeAndre Baker's lawyer denies cover-up scheme

On Friday, an explosive report by the Daily News claiming to have uncovered evidence allegedly linking Giants cornerback DeAndre to a cover-up attempt related to armed robbery and aggravated assault charges stemming from a May 13 social gathering in Miramar, Florida.

Bradford Cohen, Baker's attorney, denounced the Daily News' report and sought to set the record straight, claiming that his client was not involved in any cover-up attempts and that the party in question was attempting to engage in extortion

WASHINGTON | New name brings new interest

With Washington's NFL team likely getting a new name, possibly as soon as the coming week, there appears to be another benefit for the franchise once the name is changed. That benefit is the chance to recapture a fan base that has dwindled throughout the years with new branding and themes of compassionate progress.

PHILADELPHIA | NFC East all-preseason defense revealed

Eagles Maven John McMullen outlines the best of the NFC East defensive players going into training camp. Giants fans may or may not be surprised to know that only one player made the list, and it's not who you might think.

DALLAS | First look at CeeDee Lamb in Cowboys uniform

Cowboys rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb posted the first photo of him in his new white Cowboys jersey on Instagram on Friday. Lamb was the Cowboys' first-round pick in this year's draft, selected No. 17 overall out of Oklahoma.

