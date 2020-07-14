NFC East Morning Run | July 14, 2020

WASHINGTON | Red Tails is the favorite for the new team name

With Washington's NFL franchise officially announcing that it will be retiring its original team name, the sports betting website BetOnline has released odds for the likelihood of potential name changes, with Red Tails currently in the lead with 3/1 odds.

Washington retired its former team nickname Monday but has not indicated when a new team nickname will be announced.

PHILADELPHIA | DeSean Jackson plans to visit Auschwitz

Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has accepted an invitation from 94-year old Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg to visit Auschwitz, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The Eagles also released an official statement addressing Jackson's original offensive posts made on social media last week. Philadelphia said that the team does not plan on cutting Jackson for his ill-advised action, but instead will look to make an effort to further educate all of its players on social justice and sensitivity.

DALLAS | Dontari Poe calls for Jerry Jones to break silence

Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe, who signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys this offseason, said in an interview with Bleacher Report that he hopes owner Jerry Jones, who has been otherwise silent on the social and racial injustices in our country, shows his support for the Black Live Matter Movement.

NEW YORK | Leonard Williams to play under the franchise tag

Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams and the Giants have not come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension and are not expected to by the July 15 deadline.

That means Williams is expected to play the 2020 season under the one-year franchise tag at the cost of $16.1 million in 2020.

Williams was acquired via trade from the Jets during the 2019 season in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick. The plan for Williams is to see how well he flourishes in the Giants' new system before committing big money to him int he future.