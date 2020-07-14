GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 14, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | Red Tails is the favorite for the new team name

With Washington's NFL franchise officially announcing that it will be retiring its original team name, the sports betting website BetOnline has released odds for the likelihood of potential name changes, with Red Tails currently in the lead with 3/1 odds.

Washington retired its former team nickname Monday but has not indicated when a new team nickname will be announced.

PHILADELPHIA | DeSean Jackson plans to visit Auschwitz

Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has accepted an invitation from 94-year old Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg to visit Auschwitz, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The Eagles also released an official statement addressing Jackson's original offensive posts made on social media last week. Philadelphia said that the team does not plan on cutting Jackson for his ill-advised action, but instead will look to make an effort to further educate all of its players on social justice and sensitivity.

DALLAS | Dontari Poe calls for Jerry Jones to break silence

Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe, who signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys this offseason, said in an interview with Bleacher Report that he hopes owner Jerry Jones, who has been otherwise silent on the social and racial injustices in our country, shows his support for the Black Live Matter Movement.

NEW YORK | Leonard Williams to play under the franchise tag

Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams and the Giants have not come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension and are not expected to by the July 15 deadline.

That means Williams is expected to play the 2020 season under the one-year franchise tag at the cost of $16.1 million in 2020.

Williams was acquired via trade from the Jets during the 2019 season in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick. The plan for Williams is to see how well he flourishes in the Giants' new system before committing big money to him int he future. 

What is the Toughest Stretch for Giants' Defensive Line?

The Giants will face a grueling three-game stretch of top-tier rushing offenses to finish the 2020 season, but their toughest test will come at the end.

Jackson Thompson

Report: Giants, Leonard Williams to Wait on a Long-term Deal - Why That Makes Sense

After failing to reach a long-term extension with Leonard Williams, Giants now switching to a wait-and-see approach regarding how the defender does in the team's ew defense.

Patricia Traina

New Team Name Coming, but the Giants-Washington Football Club's Rivalry Won't Change

What happens when a football club changes it name? Does it wipe out its prior history with the other teams? That all depends on the circumstances surrounding the switch, so we did some research.

Patricia Traina

Inside the NFL Officials' Quest to Create a Safe Workplace

The NFL and NFLPA aren't the only ones trying to figure out how to create the safest possible workplace. The league's officials have their own set of unique challenges, many of which are still being worked out, that need to be resolved.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run - July 13

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | July 12, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the latest in Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker's ongoing legal battle.

Jackson Thompson

Countdown to Camp: Can Special Teams Make a Difference for Giants in 2020?

The Giants troublesome 2019 team was at least able to rely on efficient special teams play, but in 2020, can the special teams contribute directly to at least a win or two?

Jackson Thompson

Revealing the Positions Where the Giants Could Use More Depth

With training camp less than three weeks away, the Giants roster could probably use a little more infusion of depth at certain positions. Here's our look at those positions and which available free agents we would consider.

Patricia Traina

Countdown to Camp: Who Will Be the Giants' Return Specialist?

The Giants special teams unit was pretty good last year in most major categories. But for the kickoff return unit, they're looking to rise from 10th place in the league rankings to a top-5 position, and this one young player could be the guy who helps them accomplish that.

Gene Clemons

DeAndre Baker Not Involved in Attempted Cover-up, Lawyer Claims

Baker's attorneys dispute the explosive report by the Daily News suggesting that Baker may have been part of a cover-up to pay off witnesses in the case.

Patricia Traina

