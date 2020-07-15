GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 15, 2020

Jackson Thompson

PHILADELPHIA | Jason Peters signs one-year deal with Eagles

Eagles veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters will be returning for a 17th NFL season at the age of 38 after signing a one-year deal with Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Peters is not expected to play the left tackle spot, which he manned for the Eagles since 2009, and will instead make the switch to right guard for the 2020 season, replacing Brandon Brooks, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

DALLAS | Cowboys remain in communication with Dak Prescott

The Cowboys have resumed in "open communication'' with quarterback Dak Prescott's representative to discuss a long-term contract extension, according to Bryan Broaddus, of "G-Bag Nation'' on 105.3 The Fan.

Wednesday marks the deadline for the Cowboys to sign Prescott, tendered as the Cowboys' exclusive rights franchise player, to a long-term deal. Absent a long-term agreement, the two sides will not be able to negotiate a new deal for the rest of 2020, and Prescott will have to play out the 2020 season on the one-year franchise tag.

WASHINGTON | Eric Stokes hired as Director of Pro Scouting

Washington announced the hiring of former Panthers executive Eric Stokes to fill the organization's Director of Pro Scouting role on Tuesday.

Stokes is the latest hiring from new head coach Ron Rivera's network of colleagues in Carolina, as Stokes held the role of Director of College Scouting during Rivera's tenure as head coach of the Panthers.

Stokes replaces former Washington Director of Pro Scouting Alex Santos, who was fired over the weekend.

NEW YORK | Giants skill players ranked seventh-best by ESPN

ESPN's Bill Barnwell has named Giants offensive skill players as the seventh-best group in the NFL in his latest 2020 skill position rankings.

The seventh-place finish is one spot higher from the Giants' eighth-place ranking in 2019 and is a ranking that makes a world of sense--if the skill position players, who didn't play one game together last season, can stay on the field in 2020. 

