NFC East Morning Run | July 16, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Dak Prescott grateful for the franchise tag

The deadline to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension passed on Wednesday, so Prescott will have to play out the 2020 season on a one-year franchise tag with a $31 million base salary.

According to NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, Prescott is "grateful and blessed" to remain a Cowboy in 2020 under the tag.

PHILADELPHIA | City does not rule out NFL attendance for 2020

The City of Philadelphia issued a statement on Wednesday, clarifying an announcement made Tuesday regarding an event moratorium.

The statement claimed that the event moratorium would not apply to stadiums or other private property. It covers only events that require city permits and take place on public property.

WASHINGTON | Larry Michael retires

Longtime Washington football radio broadcaster Larry Michael announced his retirement on Wednesday, ending a 23-year run of play-by-play duties for Washington radio broadcasts. 

Michael was officially listed as a "Chief Content Officer" and "Senior Vice President" hosting a popular daily TV show, titled "Redskins Nation." He also ran a department of employees, focusing on digital and television production.

NEW YORK | Kevin Zeitler projected to make Pro Bowl by NFL.com

Marc Sessler of NFL.com has listed Giants guard Kevin Zeitler as the Giant that he expects to become a first-time Pro-Bowler in 2020.

Zeitler was the Giants' best offensive lineman in his first season in New York last season after being acquired via trade in exchange for edge rusher Olivier Vernon. 

Countdown to Camp: Who is the Biggest Undrafted Rookie on the Giants Defense?

Which undrafted defensive rookie has a better chance of making a significant impact?

Nick Falato

The Path to the NFC East: Dallas Cowboys

The key to winning the division starts--where else? in the division. So let's take a deeper look at the Giants' three divisional foes starting with Dallas to see how those teams changed over the off-season and where the biggest challenges for the Giants still remain.

Jackson Thompson

Revealing Which Giants Player NFL.com Predicts Will Be a First-time Pro Bowler

No, it's not a skill position or defensive player either.

Patricia Traina

Countdown to Camp: Who Will Be Daniel Jones' Backup?

Colt McCoy? Alex Tanney? Cooper Rush? Case Cookus? How many will the Giants keep behind Daniel Jones and more importantly, what will be the strategy behind it.

Gene Clemons

ESPN's Very Encouraging Ranking of the Giants’ Skill Position Players Revealed

Do the Giants really have a top-10 skill position group despite not having a No. 1 receiver. They sure do, and here's why we agree with ESPN's ranking.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 15, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with offensive tackle Jason Peters' return to the Eagles for the 2020 season.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Week 16 Opponent Preview | Baltimore Ravens

The Giants are scheduled to face the league's reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL in Week 16.

Jackson Thompson

Countdown to Camp: What Will the Starting Offensive Tackle Lineup Look Like?

It's widely assumed that the starting offensive tackle lineup will consist of Nate Solder and Andrew Thomas, but Coach Gene Clemons says we shouldn't discount another candidate for a starting job.

Gene Clemons

NFC East Morning Run | July 14, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the favorite for Washington's new team name.

Jackson Thompson

Report: Giants, Leonard Williams to Wait on a Long-term Deal - Why That Makes Sense

After failing to reach a long-term extension with Leonard Williams, Giants now switching to a wait-and-see approach regarding how the defender does in the team's ew defense.

Patricia Traina

