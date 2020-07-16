NFC East Morning Run | July 16, 2020

DALLAS | Dak Prescott grateful for the franchise tag

The deadline to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension passed on Wednesday, so Prescott will have to play out the 2020 season on a one-year franchise tag with a $31 million base salary.

According to NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, Prescott is "grateful and blessed" to remain a Cowboy in 2020 under the tag.

PHILADELPHIA | City does not rule out NFL attendance for 2020

The City of Philadelphia issued a statement on Wednesday, clarifying an announcement made Tuesday regarding an event moratorium.

The statement claimed that the event moratorium would not apply to stadiums or other private property. It covers only events that require city permits and take place on public property.

WASHINGTON | Larry Michael retires

Longtime Washington football radio broadcaster Larry Michael announced his retirement on Wednesday, ending a 23-year run of play-by-play duties for Washington radio broadcasts.

Michael was officially listed as a "Chief Content Officer" and "Senior Vice President" hosting a popular daily TV show, titled "Redskins Nation." He also ran a department of employees, focusing on digital and television production.

NEW YORK | Kevin Zeitler projected to make Pro Bowl by NFL.com

Marc Sessler of NFL.com has listed Giants guard Kevin Zeitler as the Giant that he expects to become a first-time Pro-Bowler in 2020.

Zeitler was the Giants' best offensive lineman in his first season in New York last season after being acquired via trade in exchange for edge rusher Olivier Vernon.