NFC East Morning Run | July 2, 2020

NEW YORK | Low expectations can help Giants answer roster questions in 2020

In his “State of the Franchise” series, NFL.com's Adam Rank states that the Giants don't bear a sense of urgency to win now that quarterback Eli Manning has retired and a new coaching staff has taken over.

Instead, this will help the Giants develop parts of their roster like the offensive line while identifying team strengths at tight end and wide receiver.

DALLAS | Jeff Heath speaks on the transition to Las Vegas

Former Cowboys safety Jeff Heath, who joined the Las Vegas Raiders this off-season, joined a pair of key former Cowboys coaches in former defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

The presence of these two coaches has made Heath's transition to the new market a comfortable one.

PHILADELPHIA | Doug Pederson ranked ninth-best head coach in NFL

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was ranked ninth in a list of NFL head coaches by CBS Sports HG's Sean Wagner-McGough.

Pederson ranked beneath San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, neither of who has won a Super Bowl to match Pederson's.

WASHINGTON | Will Dwayne Haskins take the next step in 2020?

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins is entering his second NFL season with a new coaching staff and will be in a healthier situation in many ways than the one he entered as a rookie in 2019.

Haskins finished his 2019 campaign with nine games played (seven starts), 1,365 yards (58.6 completion percentage), seven touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 76.1 quarterback rating.