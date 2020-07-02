GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 2, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Low expectations can help Giants answer roster questions in 2020

In his “State of the Franchise” series, NFL.com's Adam Rank states that the Giants don't bear a sense of urgency to win now that quarterback Eli Manning has retired and a new coaching staff has taken over.

Instead, this will help the Giants develop parts of their roster like the offensive line while identifying team strengths at tight end and wide receiver.

DALLAS | Jeff Heath speaks on the transition to Las Vegas

Former Cowboys safety Jeff Heath, who joined the Las Vegas Raiders this off-season, joined a pair of key former Cowboys coaches in former defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

The presence of these two coaches has made Heath's transition to the new market a comfortable one.

PHILADELPHIA | Doug Pederson ranked ninth-best head coach in NFL

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was ranked ninth in a list of NFL head coaches by CBS Sports HG's Sean Wagner-McGough.

Pederson ranked beneath San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, neither of who has won a Super Bowl to match Pederson's.

WASHINGTON | Will Dwayne Haskins take the next step in 2020?

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins is entering his second NFL season with a new coaching staff and will be in a healthier situation in many ways than the one he entered as a rookie in 2019.

Haskins finished his 2019 campaign with nine games played (seven starts), 1,365 yards (58.6 completion percentage), seven touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 76.1 quarterback rating.

Reports: No NFL Supplemental Draft; Preseason Cut in Half

League will reportedly make the announcements regarding these decisions by Thursday.

Patricia Traina

State of the Giants: Lowered Expectations, but Certainly Reachable

There's nowhere to go but up for the Giants, according to NFL.com analyst Adam Rank's state of the franchise. But that doesn't mean there aren't some questions that need to be addressed.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Josiah Tauaefa, LB

Can the second-year undrafted free agent crack the roster with a huge influx of linebacker talent?

Nick Falato

Beast of the East: Saquon Barkley or Ezekiel Elliott?

Which NFC East running back is truly the "Beast of the East," Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys or Saquon Barkley of the Giants?

Mike Addvensky

Giants Player Profile | Golden Tate, WR

Can Golden Tate play a larger role in 2020?

Pat Ragazzo

NFC East Morning Run | July 1, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington head coach Ron Rivera having little to say on the team's nickname.

Jackson Thompson

Sterling Shepard | The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Nick Falato breaks down Sterling Shepard's game film to identify the good, the great and the ugly in his game.

Nick Falato

Giants Player Profile: Nate Solder, OT

What does 2020 look like for the high-priced veteran tackle? Does Nate Solder have a fit with the Giants in 2020 and beyond?

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Alex Tanney, QB

Is there room for backup quarterback Alex Tanney on the Giants' 2020 roster?

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | June 30, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants tight end Evan Engram being a favorite to reach his first Pro Bowl this year.

Jackson Thompson