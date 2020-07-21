NFC East Morning Run | July 21, 2020

NEW YORK | Giants to play home games without fans

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced on Monday that outdoor sporting events within the state would not be exempt from his executive order that caps crowd sizes at 500. This, of course, means that until further notice, Giants fans will not be able to attend games at MetLife Stadium this fall.

The Giants also released a joint statement with the Jets acknowledging the Governor’s decision for the time being and thanked the fans for their patience as the state, the country, and the world attempt to navigate through unprecedented times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON | Terry Batemen hired as Executive Vice President

Washington's Football Club announced Monday it had appointed Terry Bateman as the organization's new Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Bateman, a longtime associate of Washington's majority owner Dan Snyder, was a Chief Executive Officer at three separate companies, including Barton Cotton, Dick Clark Productions, and NTN Buzztime.

DALLAS | Dak Prescott says Tim Tebow is best to wear No. 15 in college

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked by teammate Ezekiel Elliot over Twitter to give his thoughts on a Fox Sports graphic that listed the most famous college quarterback to wear No. 15.

While Prescott, who wore No. 15 at Mississippi State and has gone on to have a successful NFL career, could have named himself, he deferred and instead named former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who played five seasons in the NFL before retiring, as his top pick.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles sign the rest of its draft class

The Eagles announced the signing of their remaining draft class members, including second-round quarterback Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma.