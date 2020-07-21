GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 21, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Giants to play home games without fans

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced on Monday that outdoor sporting events within the state would not be exempt from his executive order that caps crowd sizes at 500. This, of course, means that until further notice, Giants fans will not be able to attend games at MetLife Stadium this fall.

The Giants also released a joint statement with the Jets acknowledging the Governor’s decision for the time being and thanked the fans for their patience as the state, the country, and the world attempt to navigate through unprecedented times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

WASHINGTON | Terry Batemen hired as Executive Vice President

Washington's Football Club announced Monday it had appointed Terry Bateman as the organization's new Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Bateman, a longtime associate of Washington's majority owner Dan Snyder, was a Chief Executive Officer at three separate companies, including Barton Cotton, Dick Clark Productions, and NTN Buzztime.

DALLAS | Dak Prescott says Tim Tebow is best to wear No. 15 in college

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked by teammate Ezekiel Elliot over Twitter to give his thoughts on a Fox Sports graphic that listed the most famous college quarterback to wear No. 15.

While Prescott, who wore No. 15 at Mississippi State and has gone on to have a successful NFL career, could have named himself, he deferred and instead named former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who played five seasons in the NFL before retiring, as his top pick.  

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles sign the rest of its draft class

The Eagles announced the signing of their remaining draft class members, including second-round quarterback Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma.

Giants to Play Home Games Without Fans in Stands "Until Further Notice"

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is prohibiting the gathering of more than 500 persons at outdoor events for the foreseeable future as the world continues its battle against COVID-19.

Patricia Traina

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Quarterbacks

Training camp will get here eventually, so as we continue to get you ready for that, we begin taking a look at the state of each position group--its depth, its competitions and more--beginning with the quarterbacks.

Patricia Traina

Giants Team Overview: What We Know And Don’t Know for Every Position

Training camp is going to be here eventually, so let's see where each position unit on the Giants stands.

Mike Addvensky

See It: Darnay Holmes and Jabrill Peppers Challenge Each Other During Workouts

The rookie and veteran defensive backs are getting after it ahead of reporting to training camp.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 20, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence offering his thoughts on the NFL intending to start the 2020 season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson Thompson

PFT's Preseason Power Ranking for the Giants Revealed

A new head coach and an underachieving defense doesn't have the popular pro football site feeling particularly good about the Giants ahead of preseason.

Patricia Traina

Countdown to Camp: Predicting the Giants' Defensive Line Rotation and Play Percentages

How will new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham deploy the 2020 New York Giants' defensive line personnel? Based on what we've been able to gather from past film of Graham's defense, we try to answer that question.

Nick Falato

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giant Expectations for Tight End Evan Engram

Not only are analysts anticipating a big year from the fourth-year tight end, but an unlikely party is also very bullish on Engram's upcoming season.

Patricia Traina

Which rookie linebacker will play the most?

Cam Brown, Carter Coughlin, T.J. Brunson, Tae Crowder, Dominique Ross...who will play the most defensive snaps?

Nick Falato

by

CJ in Az

Giants Push Back Rookie Report Date for Training Camp

Rookies will report July 23 instead of July 21.

Patricia Traina