NFC East Morning Run | July 22, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Dak Prescott's contract expected to exceed Patrick Mahomes'

Former NFL exec and current Sports Illustrated columnist Andrew Brandt predicts that Dak Prescott's next contract will be bigger than that of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. The latter signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million earlier this month.

WASHINGTON | Julie Donaldson hired as SVP of Media

Washington's NFL franchise finalized the hiring of former NBCSW anchor and reporter Julie Donaldson to be their new Senior Vice President of Media on Tuesday. Donaldson assumes her new duties effective immediately and will oversee the club's entire broadcast operation in the organization.

According to NFL Research, she is also the first female to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio broadcast booth.

NEW YORK | PFF ranks Giants defensive line 26th in the NFL

Pro Football Focus released its rankings for all 32 defensive line units entering the 2020 season, and the Giants unit was named the 26th-best in the league.

The Giants' core group on the defensive line includes Dalvin Tomlinson, Leonard Williams, and Dexter Lawrence II, all of whom boast strong run-stuffing ability. However, PFF cites the Giants' defensive line's lack of pass rush production as the primary reason for their low ranking.

PHILADELPHIA | Michael Bennett announces retirement

Former Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday morning. Bennet made the Pro Bowl three times with the Seahawks but played just one season in Philadelphia in 2018. 

Giants Will Benefit from a Healthier Offense in 2020

Despite injuries to his skill position players, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had one of the best rookie campaigns of any Giants franchise quarterback dating back to Phil Simms in 1979. Let's break this down even further.

Patricia Traina

PFF's Surprising Rank for the Giants Defensive Line

Is the Giants' defensive line a team strength? According to Pro Football Focus' ranking, it sure doesn't look that way.

Jackson Thompson

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Running Backs

Training camp will get here eventually, so as we continue to get you ready for that, we begin taking a look at the state of each position group--its depth, its competitions and more--continuing with the running backs.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 21, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with some bad news for Giants fans who were hoping to attend games this fall.

Jackson Thompson

Giants to Play Home Games Without Fans in Stands "Until Further Notice"

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is prohibiting the gathering of more than 500 persons at outdoor events for the foreseeable future as the world continues its battle against COVID-19.

Patricia Traina

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Quarterbacks

Training camp will get here eventually, so as we continue to get you ready for that, we begin taking a look at the state of each position group--its depth, its competitions and more--beginning with the quarterbacks.

Patricia Traina

Giants Team Overview: What We Know And Don’t Know for Every Position

Training camp is going to be here eventually, so let's see where each position unit on the Giants stands.

Mike Addvensky

See It: Darnay Holmes and Jabrill Peppers Challenge Each Other During Workouts

The rookie and veteran defensive backs are getting after it ahead of reporting to training camp.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 20, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence offering his thoughts on the NFL intending to start the 2020 season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson Thompson

PFT's Preseason Power Ranking for the Giants Revealed

A new head coach and an underachieving defense doesn't have the popular pro football site feeling particularly good about the Giants ahead of preseason.

Patricia Traina