NFC East Morning Run | July 22, 2020

DALLAS | Dak Prescott's contract expected to exceed Patrick Mahomes'

Former NFL exec and current Sports Illustrated columnist Andrew Brandt predicts that Dak Prescott's next contract will be bigger than that of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. The latter signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million earlier this month.

WASHINGTON | Julie Donaldson hired as SVP of Media

Washington's NFL franchise finalized the hiring of former NBCSW anchor and reporter Julie Donaldson to be their new Senior Vice President of Media on Tuesday. Donaldson assumes her new duties effective immediately and will oversee the club's entire broadcast operation in the organization.

According to NFL Research, she is also the first female to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio broadcast booth.

NEW YORK | PFF ranks Giants defensive line 26th in the NFL

Pro Football Focus released its rankings for all 32 defensive line units entering the 2020 season, and the Giants unit was named the 26th-best in the league.

The Giants' core group on the defensive line includes Dalvin Tomlinson, Leonard Williams, and Dexter Lawrence II, all of whom boast strong run-stuffing ability. However, PFF cites the Giants' defensive line's lack of pass rush production as the primary reason for their low ranking.

PHILADELPHIA | Michael Bennett announces retirement

Former Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday morning. Bennet made the Pro Bowl three times with the Seahawks but played just one season in Philadelphia in 2018.