NFC East Morning Run | July 23, 2020

NEW YORK | Giants retain Markus Golden's negotiating rights

Giants edge rusher Markus Golden's deadline to sign with another team passed on Wednesday under the conditions of the UFA tender, which means his negotiating rights belong exclusively to the Giants for 2020.

Golden led the Giants in sacks last year with 10, and he now has to sign the UFA tender before he can officially join the Giants this year.

Under the new CBA, If Golden does not sign the tender before the Tuesday following the tenth week of the regular season, he will not be able to play in 2020 unless he can prove a financial hardship via an arbitrator.

WASHINGTON | Antonio Gibson is first Washington rookie to sign a deal

With rookies set to report to training camp today, Washington's third-round pick running back Antonio Gibson became the team's first rookie from this year's draft class to sign his rookie deal on Wednesday.

Gibson is one of several Washington rookies to sign their rookie contracts Wednesday, including fourth-round pick wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden and fifth-round pick center Keith Ismael.

DALLAS | Will Dak Prescott's salary limit Cowboys signings?

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is eating $31.409 million of the team's salary cap in 2020 on a one-year franchise tag, and it has limited Dallas' ability to bring in other free agents this offseason. However, it hasn't stopped the front offices' pursuits of adding new talent.

PHILADELPHIA | What does Eagles' O-line look like ahead of camp?

The Eagles' offensive line has been a team strength for a decade, and that stability is expected to continue in 2020.

However, there will be some changes to the unit in 2020. Most notably, Andre Dillard is expected to take over the left tackle spot while long-time Eagles left tackle Jason Peters will make the transition to guard.

