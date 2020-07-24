GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 24, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | Team to go by "Washington Football Team" in 2020

Washington's NFL franchise announced on Thursday that it would forego coining a new team name in 2020 and instead use the temporary label of "Washington Football Team" for the time being.

The name will serve as a placeholder until the franchise can come up with an official name, but the team will still wear its classic gold and burgundy uniforms, according to an ESPN report. However, their look will not include the image of the Native American that adorned the side of their helmet for years.

DALLAS | Dez Bryant, LeBron James mock Washington team name

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday to express his thoughts on the temporary "Washington Football Team" that will label Dallas' division rival this season. Bryant said it was soul-crushing for a football team not to have a name. 

Meanwhile, NBA superstar and devout Cowboys fan LeBron James expressed less-than-stoic feelings for the name, sarcastically stating that "a long board meeting" must have gone into the decision. 

NEW YORK | PFF ranks Giants linebacking core 23rd in the NFL

The Giants linebacking core was ranked 23rd by Pro Football Focus, reflecting the unit's 54.5 grade following the end of last season.

The Giants added Packers linebacker Blake Martinez in the offseason; however, the ranking argues that Martinez brings tackling ability but hasn't put together a high-end season in all facets.

PHILADELPHIA | Will Eagles defensive line maintain dominance in 2020?

The Eagles defensive line has been one of the best in the NFL over the last few years but has been searching for a high-level complement to defensive tackle Fletcher Cox for years now. Will Javon Hargrave be that and put the Eagles defensive front over the top in 2020?

