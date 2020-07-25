GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | July 25, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera weighs in on re-branding

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera appeared on “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King on Friday and discussed various topics, including the club's transition to the “Washington Football Team” identity. Rivera also discussed his stance on the franchise's original team name and his viewpoint on kneeling for the National Anthem.

Rivera reiterated the importance of maintaining the colors burgundy and gold due to the rich history and tradition of the franchise and supported the players' right to kneel during the national anthem.

DALLAS | Jamal Adams reveals why he wants to be traded

New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams opened up to the New York Daily News regarding his off-season dispute with the Jets and shared his side of the story behind why he wants out of New York."

In the story, Adams criticized the Jets ownership, general manager Joe Douglas, and head coach Adam Gase, saving some of his harshest criticism for Gase. Adams has been unhappy with what he perceives as a lack of communication from the Jets regarding a contract extension and appears to have thrown up his hands in frustration as he continues to try to force the Jets' hand regarding a trade.

Adams has been heavily linked to the Cowboys as he is from the Dallas area.

NEW YORK | Which Giants players deserve better Madden ratings?

Madden NFL 21 has put out the ratings for each NFL player, and a handful of Giants were sold short, writes Mike Addvensky. These players include running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Daniel Jones, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, linebacker Blake Martinez, and safety Xavier McKinney. Addvensky explains why those five players should have had higher ratings.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles lean on youth in linebacker core this season

After the departures of Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill in free agency, the Eagles' two oldest linebackers in 2020 are just 26 years old. This is one reason why Pro Football Focus doesn't appear as bullish on the group. Can the young group transcend its ranking of 27th in the NFL by Pro Football Focus?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game On! NFL, NFLPA Reach Agreement to Start Training Camp, Season Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The 2020 NFL season and training camp is set to begin on time after owners and NFLPA player representatives agreed to a revised Collective Bargaining Agreement on Friday addressing the remaining outstanding issues between the league and the players.

Jackson Thompson

Countdown to Camp: Identifying the New Special Teams Aces

Given head coach Joe Judge's background on special teams, we can expect an even greater emphasis to be put on this sometimes underappreciated unit. Here's a look at who will likely lead this unit in 2020.

Nick Falato

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Offensive Line

The Giants devoted a lot of resources to their offensive line. But still, the lingering question remains: Is the unit different or better?

Patricia Traina

Mailbag: Expectations, The Starting Offensive Line and More

You have questions? Hopefully, we have the answers, so let's see what's in this week's mailbag.

Patricia Traina

Five Giants Players Who Deserve Higher Madden Ratings

Okay, we admit that it's just a video game and not real life. But even we were a bit surprised by some of the scores given to some of the Giants players, so Mike Addvensky went through the list to see who was underestimated by the popular video game maker.

Mike Addvensky

NFC East Morning Run | July 24, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington's NFL franchise choosing to simply go by "Washington Football Team" this season.

Jackson Thompson

David Wilson on Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Music

Former Giants running back David Wilson, who retired after the 2013 season due to a neck ailment, is just as enthusiastic as ever about his former team and about his budding music career.

Jackson Thompson

Countdown To Camp: Five Young Playmakers on Defense to Watch

Without many proven veterans, the Giants' defense will depend on contributions from its young core of players under the age of 24 in 2020. Here is a look at the top five youngsters the Giants whose contributions could help the Giants defense rise to the top half of the league in every major statistical category.

Jackson Thompson

by

nzyme

NFC East Morning Run | July 23, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Markus Golden's negotiating rights staying with the Giants in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Countdown to Camp: Can Darnay Holmes Win the No. 2 Cornerback Job?

Here's why Nick Falato is bullish on the undersized cornerback overcoming his measurables to possibly get a chance at the perimeter cornerback spot if DeAndre Baker doesn't return to the New York Giants in 2020.

Nick Falato