NFC East Morning Run | July 25, 2020

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera weighs in on re-branding

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera appeared on “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King on Friday and discussed various topics, including the club's transition to the “Washington Football Team” identity. Rivera also discussed his stance on the franchise's original team name and his viewpoint on kneeling for the National Anthem.

Rivera reiterated the importance of maintaining the colors burgundy and gold due to the rich history and tradition of the franchise and supported the players' right to kneel during the national anthem.

DALLAS | Jamal Adams reveals why he wants to be traded

New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams opened up to the New York Daily News regarding his off-season dispute with the Jets and shared his side of the story behind why he wants out of New York."

In the story, Adams criticized the Jets ownership, general manager Joe Douglas, and head coach Adam Gase, saving some of his harshest criticism for Gase. Adams has been unhappy with what he perceives as a lack of communication from the Jets regarding a contract extension and appears to have thrown up his hands in frustration as he continues to try to force the Jets' hand regarding a trade.

Adams has been heavily linked to the Cowboys as he is from the Dallas area.

NEW YORK | Which Giants players deserve better Madden ratings?

Madden NFL 21 has put out the ratings for each NFL player, and a handful of Giants were sold short, writes Mike Addvensky. These players include running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Daniel Jones, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, linebacker Blake Martinez, and safety Xavier McKinney. Addvensky explains why those five players should have had higher ratings.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles lean on youth in linebacker core this season

After the departures of Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill in free agency, the Eagles' two oldest linebackers in 2020 are just 26 years old. This is one reason why Pro Football Focus doesn't appear as bullish on the group. Can the young group transcend its ranking of 27th in the NFL by Pro Football Focus?