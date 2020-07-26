GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 26, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Cowboys made 'no recent bid' on Jamal Adams

Former Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams was traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, ending speculation the speculation of Adams being acquired by the Cowboys.

The Cowboys were Adams' top destination, but an NFL source tells CowboysSI.com that Dallas made "no recent bid'' on the DFW native. 

WASHINGTON | Alex Smith cleared to return to football

Washington football team quarterback Alex Smith has reportedly been fully cleared to return according to ESPN's Stephania Bell.  to football, according to ESPN's Stephania Bell. 

Smith suffered a spiral compound fracture to his tibia and fibula in his right leg on November 18, 2018 against the Houston Texans, and has been rehabbing ever since, but on Saturday he received clearance from his surgical team to return to full football activity.

NEW YORK | How will revised CBA affect Giants in 2020?

The NFL's revised collective bargaining agreement, which was passed on Friday, has amended policies to several policies regarding football operations that will affect the Giants in 2020. 

These include amendments to roster cuts, practice squad flexibility, the addition of an acclimation period and potential reductions in future salary caps. 

PHILADELPHIA | How much will Eagles corners improve in 2020?

With the acquisition of former Lions corner Darius Slay and the hiring of Marquand Manuel as the new defensive backs coach, the Eagles secondary already has a new complexion in 2020. However, the additional signings of Nickell Robey-Coleman and Avonte Maddox marks a nearly complete makeover from that of previous years, writes Eagles Maven John McMullen.

