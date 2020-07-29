NFC East Morning Run | July 29, 2020

PHILADELPHIA | Marquise Goodwin opts out of 2020 season

Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin told the Eagles he plans to opt-out of the 2020 season on Tuesday due to the ongoing personal safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwin and his wife had their first child back in February after three previous miscarriages. The Eagles traded to acquire Goodwin this year to move 20 spots back in the sixth round of the draft.

NEW YORK | David Sills V lands on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Giants undrafted wide receiver David Sills V became the team's first player to land on the league's newly created Reserve/COVID-19 list. The designation indicates that Sills has tested positive for the novel coronavirus or has come in contact with someone who tested positive.

WASHINGTON | New ticket plan announced for 2020 season

The Washington Football Team sent a letter to season ticket members Tuesday, informing them that they can defer their season tickets to the 2021 season and receive an account credit or a full refund due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization also announced new safety protocols for fans in attendance, including mandatory face coverings for all guests on FedExField property.

DALLAS | Cowboys re-sign Antwaun Woods

The Cowboys signed their exclusive-right free agent defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on Tuesday. Woods, a former undrafted free agent out of USC, earned a spot as the Cowboys' starting nose tackle in 2019 but is expected to take a backup role after Dallas added defensive tackles Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe in free agency.