GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | July 29, 2020

Jackson Thompson

PHILADELPHIA | Marquise Goodwin opts out of 2020 season

Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin told the Eagles he plans to opt-out of the 2020 season on Tuesday due to the ongoing personal safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwin and his wife had their first child back in February after three previous miscarriages. The Eagles traded to acquire Goodwin this year to move 20 spots back in the sixth round of the draft.

NEW YORK | David Sills V lands on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Giants undrafted wide receiver David Sills V became the team's first player to land on the league's newly created Reserve/COVID-19 list. The designation indicates that Sills has tested positive for the novel coronavirus or has come in contact with someone who tested positive.

WASHINGTON | New ticket plan announced for 2020 season

The Washington Football Team sent a letter to season ticket members Tuesday, informing them that they can defer their season tickets to the 2021 season and receive an account credit or a full refund due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization also announced new safety protocols for fans in attendance, including mandatory face coverings for all guests on FedExField property.

DALLAS | Cowboys re-sign Antwaun Woods

The Cowboys signed their exclusive-right free agent defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on Tuesday. Woods, a former undrafted free agent out of USC, earned a spot as the Cowboys' starting nose tackle in 2019 but is expected to take a backup role after Dallas added defensive tackles Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe in free agency. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants' First Player Lands on COVID-19 Reserve List, Waiver Acquisition and More

Your daily rundown of the Giants transactions.

Patricia Traina

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Inside Linebackers

The Giants added a lot of new faces at inside linebacker. But is there quality among that quantity?

Patricia Traina

A Very Early Giants 53-man Roster Projection

There are still some holes on the Giants training camp roster and a lot of questions, but here's a very, very early attempt at who might make the roster and who might have a chance at one of the spots o the 16-man expanded practice squad.

Patricia Traina

Top Questions Ahead of Giants Training Camp

New York Giants training camp 2020 is on. So let's run down the top 10 most pressing questions ahead of the scheduled July 28 reporting date for the rest of the team.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 28, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker landing on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Sign Remaining Draft Class Members: A Look at Their Contracts

The Giants Class of 2020 is signed, sealed and ready to get to work.

Jackson Thompson

Why the Split Squad Format is the Right Move

The Giants are the first NFL team known to be opting for the split-squad format to start training camp. What does that mean and more importantly, why is that the right decision for the team?

Patricia Traina

Giants Agree to Terms with Andrew Thomas on Four-Year Deal

The Giants and the No. 4 overall draft pick agree on a fully guaranteed deal worth an estimated $32.345 million.

Patricia Traina

DeAndre Baker Placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List

The move comes as no surprise, but here's what it means.

Patricia Traina

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Defensive Line

Let's kick off a new week by looking at the Giants defensive units, starting with the defensive line.

Patricia Traina