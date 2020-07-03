GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 3, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | FedEx asks Washington to change team nickname

American delivery service FedEx, who has owned the naming rights to the Washington football club's stadium since 1999, has publicly asked the organization to change its nickname.

We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” the company said in a statement.

In the past, Washington team owner Daniel Snyder has refused to change the ream nickname and has an additional reason to change the name. According to the Washington Post, Snyder, who is believed to be seeking a new stadium in the District of Columbia area, will not get his wish unless he agrees to change the team's nickname.

NEW YORK | Patriots fan steals Giants Super Bowl XLII rings

This is a bit of an old story which made a comeback only because a Bloomberg article devoted some coverage to it, but the identity of the parties behind the theft of Giants Super Bowl rings following their stunning upset of the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII in 2008 was a Patriots fan by the name of Sean Murphy.

Murphy, who has been serving a prison term, was found by law enforcement officials to be in possession of the stolen rings, which he kept in a safety deposit box.

PHILADELPHIA | COVID-19 could cost young Eagles a training camp

The COVID-19 quarantine has led to discussions of NFL teams potentially reducing training camp rosters from 90 to as few as 75 players, according to an ESPN report. And if that were to happen, the Eagles, much like every other team across the league, would miss out on seeing several young and unproven players earn a potential roster spot.

DALLAS | Gerald McCoy is happy about Cowboys defensive scheme

Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has expressed his satisfaction with the team's new defensive systems, saying that he thinks it will allow him to utilize his skills the way he prefers. 

Talk About a Sore Loser

Patriots fan who pulled off a 2009 jewelry heist that included over two dozen Giants Super Bowl XLII rings was upset over the Giants' spoiling the Patriots perfect season.

Patricia Traina

WLaws

Report: Training Camp Rosters Could Be Reduced

Here's how the NFL can make it up to those players who might end up cut before they get a chance to compete for a roster spot.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Levine Toilolo, TE

How often will the ace blocking tight end Levine Toilolo see the field in 2020?

Nick Falato

Dalvin Tomlinson: The Good, the Great and The Ugly

After a slow start last season, Dalvin Tomlinson was a one-man wrecking crew at tmes for the Giants. Coach Gene Clemons takes a deep dive into Tomlinson's film to find the good, the great and, yes, even the ugly.

Gene Clemons

Giants Player Profile | Andrew Thomas, OT

Will Andrew Thomas immediately start at left tackle or does it make more sense to start him at right tackle?

Pat Ragazzo

NFC East Morning Run | July 2, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with how lowered expectations can help the Giants in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

Reports: No NFL Supplemental Draft; Preseason Cut in Half

League will reportedly make the announcements regarding these decisions by Thursday.

Patricia Traina

State of the Giants: Lowered Expectations, but Certainly Reachable

There's nowhere to go but up for the Giants, according to NFL.com analyst Adam Rank's state of the franchise. But that doesn't mean there aren't some questions that need to be addressed.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Josiah Tauaefa, LB

Can the second-year undrafted free agent crack the roster with a huge influx of linebacker talent?

Nick Falato

Beast of the East: Saquon Barkley or Ezekiel Elliott?

Which NFC East running back is truly the "Beast of the East," Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys or Saquon Barkley of the Giants?

Mike Addvensky