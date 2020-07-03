NFC East Morning Run | July 3, 2020

WASHINGTON | FedEx asks Washington to change team nickname

American delivery service FedEx, who has owned the naming rights to the Washington football club's stadium since 1999, has publicly asked the organization to change its nickname.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” the company said in a statement.

In the past, Washington team owner Daniel Snyder has refused to change the ream nickname and has an additional reason to change the name. According to the Washington Post, Snyder, who is believed to be seeking a new stadium in the District of Columbia area, will not get his wish unless he agrees to change the team's nickname.

NEW YORK | Patriots fan steals Giants Super Bowl XLII rings

This is a bit of an old story which made a comeback only because a Bloomberg article devoted some coverage to it, but the identity of the parties behind the theft of Giants Super Bowl rings following their stunning upset of the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII in 2008 was a Patriots fan by the name of Sean Murphy.

Murphy, who has been serving a prison term, was found by law enforcement officials to be in possession of the stolen rings, which he kept in a safety deposit box.

PHILADELPHIA | COVID-19 could cost young Eagles a training camp

The COVID-19 quarantine has led to discussions of NFL teams potentially reducing training camp rosters from 90 to as few as 75 players, according to an ESPN report. And if that were to happen, the Eagles, much like every other team across the league, would miss out on seeing several young and unproven players earn a potential roster spot.

DALLAS | Gerald McCoy is happy about Cowboys defensive scheme

Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has expressed his satisfaction with the team's new defensive systems, saying that he thinks it will allow him to utilize his skills the way he prefers.