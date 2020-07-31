NFC East Morning Run | July 31, 2020

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles rookie linebackers leaning on each other

The Eagles linebacking core in 2020 is one of the youngest in the NFL, lacking a player over the age of 26. Third-round rookie Davion Taylor met with the media on Thursday and expressed his experience as a young linebacker without a true veteran in the room to learn from.

This has led Taylor, along with sixth-round pick Shaun Bradley and undrafted free agent Dante Olson, bonding with each other as a trio of rookies in the mix to earn playing time in 2020.

NEW YORK | Former DBs coach believes in Chris Williamson

Giants rookie cornerback Chris Williamson did not emerge as a legitimate NFL prospect until his final season at Minnesota in 2019. After transferring from the University of Florida in 2017, Williamson had to sit out his first season as a Golden Gopher and then work his way up the depth chart.

Williamson's college position coach, Joe Harasymiak, says that the defensive back has the personality to earn the respect of his NFL peers and needs to trust his ability in coverage rather than everything and try to guess his opponent's moves.

DALLAS | Cowboys planning Blue-White Scrimmage

The Cowboys are planning a Blue-White scrimmage at AT & T Stadium, likely on the evening of August 30 - two weeks ahead of the scheduled regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 13.

WASHINGTON | Washington needs receiving targets

The Washington football team did not have a 1,000-yard receiver in 2019 and did not make any significant additions in free agency or the draft.

The most prominent addition they made in the draft was in the fourth round with the selection of wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden out of Liberty.

Washinton should consider making a trade to bring in a new target, writes Washington Football Maven Rick Snider.