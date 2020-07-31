GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 31, 2020

Jackson Thompson

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles rookie linebackers leaning on each other

The Eagles linebacking core in 2020 is one of the youngest in the NFL, lacking a player over the age of 26. Third-round rookie Davion Taylor met with the media on Thursday and expressed his experience as a young linebacker without a true veteran in the room to learn from.

This has led Taylor, along with sixth-round pick Shaun Bradley and undrafted free agent Dante Olson, bonding with each other as a trio of rookies in the mix to earn playing time in 2020.

NEW YORK | Former DBs coach believes in Chris Williamson

Giants rookie cornerback Chris Williamson did not emerge as a legitimate NFL prospect until his final season at Minnesota in 2019. After transferring from the University of Florida in 2017, Williamson had to sit out his first season as a Golden Gopher and then work his way up the depth chart.

Williamson's college position coach, Joe Harasymiak, says that the defensive back has the personality to earn the respect of his NFL peers and needs to trust his ability in coverage rather than everything and try to guess his opponent's moves.

DALLAS | Cowboys planning Blue-White Scrimmage

The Cowboys are planning a Blue-White scrimmage at AT&T Stadium, likely on the evening of August 30 - two weeks ahead of the scheduled regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 13.

WASHINGTON | Washington needs receiving targets

The Washington football team did not have a 1,000-yard receiver in 2019 and did not make any significant additions in free agency or the draft.

The most prominent addition they made in the draft was in the fourth round with the selection of wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden out of Liberty.

Washinton should consider making a trade to bring in a new target, writes Washington Football Maven Rick Snider.

Tom Coughlin Recovering from Bicycle Accident

The former Giants head coach took a nasty spill resulting in some significant injuries, but is on the mend.

Patricia Traina

See It | Giants Hit the Field

It's okay to get a little bit excited as the Giants rookies and first year players took to the grass field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center for the first time since reporting on July 22.

Patricia Traina

Should the Giants Pursue Graham Gano?

It might be tempting for the Giants to kick the tires on now former Panthers kicker Graham Gano, but we have a better idea for the kicking position if the Giants want to go in a different direction and think outside the box.

Patricia Traina

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Outside Linebackers

The Giants are hoping to develop a pass rush through the scheme. But among the outside linebackers, are there players who maybe can take the step forward and become true No. 1 pass rushers of the future?

Patricia Traina

How Chris Williamson 's College Journey Prepared Him for Life in NFL

By keeping an open mind and a thirst for knowledge, Giants' seventh-round pick Chris Williamson laid the foundation necessary for life in the NFL, his former position coach says.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | July 30, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder opting out of the 2020 season.

Jackson Thompson

What's Next for the Giants After Nate Solder's Opt-out?

We attempt to answer the pressing questions such as what effect does Nate Solder's opt-out have on the cap, who will be the starting tackles and more.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Nate Solder Opts Out of the 2020 Season

The Giants left tackle becomes the first high profiled member of the team to opt out of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Patricia Traina

by

bvrkilmatt

New York Giants Daily Recap | July 29, 2020

Your daily recap of the top Giants headlines.

Jackson Thompson

Roster Update: Engram, Connelly and Coleman Good to Go

Evan Engram and Ryan Connelly, two players coming off injury expected to fill key roles for the Giants in 2020, were not placed on the physically unable to perform list on Monday.

Jackson Thompson