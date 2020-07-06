NFC East Morning Run | July 6, 2020

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera wants new team name soon

New Washington head coach Ron Rivera has made it clear via the Washington Post that he believes it would be awesome if the organization could change its team name in time for the 2020 NFL season.

DALLAS | Jerry Jones consults sponsor on civil rights Response

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has still not released a personal statement on the tragic death of George Floyd. However, Jones has met with major sponsor Bank of America regarding establishing a public course of action.

NEW YORK | Can Chris Williamson contribute to the Giants secondary as a rookie?

Giants rookie cornerback Chris Williamson will be stepping into a deep secondary in 2020 and will be surrounded by fellow young talent.

As a seventh-round pick out of Minnesota, Williamson could provide some competition for the nickel position and could earn a potentially bigger role if cornerback DeAndre Baker, who is facing legal issues, does not return to the Giants in 2020.

PHILADELPHIA | Why Al Wistert's Number 70 was retired

With 70 days left until the 2020 NFL season is scheduled to kick-off, Eagles Maven Ed Kracz explains why the late Al Wistert, who played offensive tackle for Philadelphia from 1944-55, had the honor of having his jersey number 70 retired by the organization.