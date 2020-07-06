GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 6, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera wants new team name soon

New Washington head coach Ron Rivera has made it clear via the Washington Post that he believes it would be awesome if the organization could change its team name in time for the 2020 NFL season.

DALLAS | Jerry Jones consults sponsor on civil rights Response

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has still not released a personal statement on the tragic death of George Floyd. However, Jones has met with major sponsor Bank of America regarding establishing a public course of action.

NEW YORK | Can Chris Williamson contribute to the Giants secondary as a rookie?

Giants rookie cornerback Chris Williamson will be stepping into a deep secondary in 2020 and will be surrounded by fellow young talent.

As a seventh-round pick out of Minnesota, Williamson could provide some competition for the nickel position and could earn a potentially bigger role if cornerback DeAndre Baker, who is facing legal issues, does not return to the Giants in 2020.

PHILADELPHIA | Why Al Wistert's Number 70 was retired

With 70 days left until the 2020 NFL season is scheduled to kick-off, Eagles Maven Ed Kracz explains why the late Al Wistert, who played offensive tackle for Philadelphia from 1944-55, had the honor of having his jersey number 70 retired by the organization.

Giants Player Profile | Nate Wozniak, OT

Nate Wozniak was converted from a tight end to offensive tackle when he came into the NFL, and will be on his fourth team in three years with the Giants in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile: Chris Williamson, DB

What does Chris Williamson have to do to crack the Giants' roster?

Nick Falato

Perspectives: The On-going Search for Common Ground

With the start date for NFL training camps under a month away, there is still left to be decided between the NFL and the NFLPA. A look at some of the key issues.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 4, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington team owner Dan Snyder considering a new nickname for the team.

Jackson Thompson

Player Profile | Leonard Williams, Defensive Lineman

Will Williams prove to be worthy of a long term deal?

Gene Clemons

Giants Player Profile | Binjimen Victor, Wide Receiver

Can Victor break into a now crowded receiving corps?

Gene Clemons

Yea or Nay? Would Giants Fans Be Willing to Sign a Waiver to Attend Games Despite COVID-19 Risk?

With there being talk about the NFL requiring fans to sign a waiver releasing teams of any liability as it relates to COVID-19, I asked my Twitter followers if they would be willing to sign a waiver if it meant being allowed into games. Body

Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins: A Tale of Two Quarterbacks

Ahead of the 2019 draft, many people thought the Giants might draft New Jersey native and Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins to be their franchise quarterback. The Giants, to much dismay by the fan base, instead went with Duke quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6. As the two enter their respective second seasons, let's look back at those decisions and how things appear to be trending.

Jackson Thompson

Reader Mailbag: A No. 1 Receiver, Possible Roster Tweaks Due to COVID-19 and More

Let's see what's in this week's mailbag.

Patricia Traina

Giants Hire First Full-time Female Scout

So who is Hannah Burnett, the Giants first full-time female scout? Let's find out.

Patricia Traina

