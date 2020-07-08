NFC East Morning Run | July 8, 2020

PHILADELPHIA | DeSean Jackson makes anti-Semitic Instagram post

Eagle wide receiver DeSean Jackson became the subject of heavy scrutiny on Tuesday after posting multiple Instagram messages praising Louis Farrakhan and inaccurate Farrakhan-provided quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler.

The anti-Semitic quotes posted by Jackson rightfully drew the ire of people around the league, including the Eagles organization, which released a statement condemning Jackson for his irresponsible choice.

Despite his poor choice of postings, Jackson insisted that he holds no hatred toward the Jewish community, saying, “Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way."

Jackson, who heard from the Eagles organization about his actions, has since issued another apology and has revealed that he has committed himself to learn more about how he can use his platform to make a positive difference in the community.

WASHINGTON | Native American leaders call for Washington football team's branding ban

Several leaders from Native American groups and organizations sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, calling for the ban of the use of the term "Redskins" and for the organization to cease its use of imagery of or evocative of Native American culture.

Washington principle owner Daniel Snyder, who once vowed never to change the team's nickname, has come under fire from corporate sponsors, including Nike, which removed all items bearing the current team branding from its website, to make a change.

DALLAS | How Tony Romo squeezed Jerry Jones out of $2 million

Former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS lead color analyst Tony Romo revealed in an interview with Graham Bensinger, how he once negotiated $2 million salary back in 2006 with owner Jerry Jones and former head coach Bill Parcells.

NEW YORK | Why Lorenzo Carter could lead the Giants in sacks in 2020

The Giants did not do much to address their pass rush this offseason, leaving their edge rusher unit thin of proven talent. However, this lacking pass rush unit may open the doors for third-year edge rusher Lorenzo Carter to emerge as the team's leader in sacks in 2020.