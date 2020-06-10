NFC East Morning Run | June 10, 2020

NEW YORK | Daniel Jones pledges support to Black Lives Matter

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones made a rare tweet on Tuesday, releasing a statement pledging his support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jones acknowledged that it is hard to understand the social injustices faced by the black community. However, he pledged to keep an open mind and open ears to help make a difference moving forward.

DALLAS | Michael Irvin says Dak Prescott is owed back pay for 'stolen' years by Cowboys

In an interview with Rich Eisen, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin says that quarterback Dak Prescott is owed back pay for his four years with the Cowboys.

"Dak has been ... perfect. Not necessarily in wins and losses, of course. But I'm talking about just the person that he's been. The kind of investment you want to make, the kind of guy you say, 'Yeah, we hit it with this guy. We got him in the fourth round.' You stole four years, so whatever he gets, he deserves because you still owe him back pay."

Prescott is currently seeking a new contract after four seasons of playing under the salary of a fourth-round draft pick.

The Cowboys have placed the exclusive rights franchise tag on Prescott, which is worth a $31.409 million salary for 2020.

Prescott has not signed the tag.

WASHINGTON | Derrius Guice tops SIS Blog's list of breakout candidates in 2020

Washington running back Derrius Guice has been named Sports Info Solution Blog's top breakout candidate in 2020.

"Guice has so far had trouble staying healthy during his first two seasons in the NFL. But when he was healthy last season, he flashed high-end potential. His 5.8 yards per rush average ranked second among backs with at least 40 carries. And he ranked first in Yards After Contact (4.6) and fourth in Broken Tackles Per 100 Rushes (28.6)," wrote author John Shirley.

Guice's ranking at the top is determined through SIS's player value metric Total Points per Snap algorithm. To qualify for this list, players entering either their second or third NFL season must have played between 10 and 40 percent of their teams’ snaps in 2019.

PHILADELPHIA | Ranking the best Eagles ever to wear No. 96

With 96 days until Eagles kickoff on September 13, Ed Kracz of Eagles Maven has compiled a list of the best Eagles ever to don jersey number 96.

Derek Barnett currently wears 96 for the Eagles and finished second on the team in sacks last year with a career-high 6.5 in 14 games.

Others who have worn No. 96 for the Eagles include Bennie Logan, who had 164 tackles with 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in four seasons with the Eagles; and Clyde Simmons, who racked up 76 sacks in eight seasons to place third on the franchise’s all-time sacks list.