NFC East Morning Run | June 11, 2020

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera will support player protests during the national anthem

Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters during a video press conference Wednesday that he will support players who choose to kneel for the national anthem this season.

Last week, running back Adrian Peterson said that he and others planned on kneeling during the anthem this season. Now it appears Peterson will have the support of his head coach.

In coming to his conclusion, Rivera said that he went back and re-read the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and the Oath of Office about the various freedoms afforded to citizens.

Rivera also appears to have the blessing of Washington team owner Dan Snyder.

Despite Commissioner Roger Goodell's video pledging support to the players, the NFL has still not announced plans to roll back its rule mandating all league personnel stand for the National Anthem.

NEW YORK | Eli Manning nominated for the "NFL Good Guy" Award

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been named one of six candidates for the annual Good Guy Award, which is given to a player who exhibited top-notch qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs.

Manning played his entire 16-year NFL career for the Giants, and handled the nation's largest and toughest media market with a professional demeanor through thick and thin, including his benching last season.

The other five nominees are former Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, former Chargers and current Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers, Broncos safety Justin Simmons and former 49ers tackle Joe Staley.

PHILADELPHIA | Malcolm Jenkins sends a message to Philadelphia high school graduates

Former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, currently with the Saints, served as the commencement speaker for Philadelphia's High School Class of 2020 virtual ceremony broadcast on Tuesday.

Jenkins stressed to the graduates that they are valued and that the course of their future lies in their hands amid unprecedented times in America and the world.

“I know some of you are scared,” Jenkins said. “This is an unprecedented time in our society with the pandemic and all the rituals you were looking forward to being taken away like getting together today for this ceremony.

"But I want you to know that the world is ever-changing, both good and bad. And you get to decide the life you want to have and the difference you can make in our community.”

DALLAS | Eagles rookie K’Von Wallace express hatred for Cowboys

Eagles fourth-round draft pick safety K'Von Wallace was interviewed on the Flippin’ the Birds Podcast and proclaimed his relief in having been drafted by the Eagles.

He also made future matchups against the Cowboys a little more interesting given that he professed some deep-seated loathing for the Cowboys.

“I’ve always hated the (expletive) Cowboys,” Wallace said. “Seriously, my bad for cursing. I naturally don’t like the Cowboys because I have rivalries with my own family members about the Cowboys. I’ve been bleeding green--they’ve been my favorite colors since I was born.”

Shortly after, Wallace realized the potential damage his comments may have caused and retracted his statements for the interest of future employment opportunities.

"I didn’t say that. Cut that part out,” Wallace joked. “What if the Eagles cut me, and the only organization that wants me is the Cowboys?”