NFC East Morning Run | June 12, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Daniel Jones holds group workouts in Texas

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been conducting group workouts in Austin, Texas, with Giants teammates. Up to 20 players have attended any given session.

Jones is heading into his second NFL season and first as the full-time starter. He revealed last month that he now sees himself as more of a team leader and has been backing up his words with actions.

DALLAS | Is Dak Prescott under the most pressure of any quarterback in 2020?

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is heading into 2020, possibly with the most pressure he's ever faced.

Prescott is currently in the midst of potentially record-breaking contract negotiations with the Cowboys and could play the 2020 season as the highest-paid player at the position, which would carry the responsibility to live up to the contract.

However, Prescott, who received the exclusive rights franchise tag, remains unsigned. He and the Cowboys have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal; otherwise, he will make $31 million in 2020 before having to start all over again on seeking a new contract.

PHILADELPHIA | Will Jalen Reagor break Eagles rookie receiving record?

Jalen Reagor was drafted to fill the Eagles' most significant offensive need at receiver, but there might be a reason to believe that the TCU product can fill that need and more as a rookie, writes Eagles Maven Ed Kracz.

DeSean Jackson currently holds the franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie, a mark set in 2008.

Reagor comes into his rookie season with arguably a much better surrounding cast than Jackson had. Reagor would have to average about 57.5 yards per game to surpass the record, and with Reagor's speed, he may only need two or three catches a game to average that.

WASHINGTON | Five important Redskins not named Dwayne Haskins

The Redskins will be counting on a big leap by second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, but it doesn't end there. If Washington is going to improve on their 3-13 finish from 2019, they will need several players to fill critical roles.

Redskins Maven Alan Lepore identified cornerback Fabian Moreau, receiver Kelvin Harmon, offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles, linebacker Thomas Davis Sr, and pass rusher Montez Sweat as the players to keep an eye on.

