NFC East Morning Run | June 13, 2020

NEW YORK | Bret Bielema files lawsuit against Arkansas Razorback Foundation

Giants outside linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Bret Bielema is suing the Arkansas Razorback Foundation on claims that the foundation breached a contractual obligation to pay him a $12 million buyout after he was terminated as the head coach of the football program in November 2017.

Bielema stopped receiving monthly payouts from the school in January. The university contends that Bielema breached his agreement to help mitigate the school's payout. The lawsuit was filed in an Arkansas State Federal Court.

WASHINGTON | Murial Bowser says Redskins team name is an obstacle to D.C Return

Washington DC Mayor Murial Bowser has been an advocate for the Redskins to relocate to the District of Colombia, where RFK Stadium, which sits on federally owned land, still stands.

However, in an interview on The Team 980, Bowser said that the most significant factor from preventing a return to city limits is the team's nickname, which some find offensive.

"I think it's past time for the team to deal with [the team name, Redskins] offends so many people," Bowser said. "This is a great franchise with a great history that's beloved in history, and it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we feel for the team."

PHILADELPHIA | Rodney McLoud thinks he will protest during 2020 season

Eagles Safety Rodney McLeod will protest in 2020. If he follows through on his plans to protest, McLeod won't be alone, as many other prominent NFL players such as Washington's Adrian Peterson, have already declared their intention to stage peaceful protests in a show of solidarity against police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

DALLAS | Should Cowboys sign Colin Kaepernick?

Cowboys Maven Richie Witt argues that the Cowboys should sign Colin Kaepernick, as the move would transcend football and warrant the building of a Jerry Jones statue in front of AT & T Stadium.

Whitt cites the universally praised decision for NASCAR to remove all confederate flags as evidence for a positive outlook on the organization.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, however, has been oddly silent on the state of the country's social climate, a departure from his usual openly opinionated self.