GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | June 13, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Bret Bielema files lawsuit against Arkansas Razorback Foundation

Giants outside linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Bret Bielema is suing the Arkansas Razorback Foundation on claims that the foundation breached a contractual obligation to pay him a $12 million buyout after he was terminated as the head coach of the football program in November 2017.

Bielema stopped receiving monthly payouts from the school in January. The university contends that Bielema breached his agreement to help mitigate the school's payout. The lawsuit was filed in an Arkansas State Federal Court.

WASHINGTON | Murial Bowser says Redskins team name is an obstacle to D.C Return

Washington DC Mayor Murial Bowser has been an advocate for the Redskins to relocate to the District of Colombia, where RFK Stadium, which sits on federally owned land, still stands.

However, in an interview on The Team 980, Bowser said that the most significant factor from preventing a return to city limits is the team's nickname, which some find offensive.

"I think it's past time for the team to deal with [the team name, Redskins] offends so many people," Bowser said. "This is a great franchise with a great history that's beloved in history, and it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we feel for the team."

PHILADELPHIA | Rodney McLoud thinks he will protest during 2020 season

Eagles Safety Rodney McLeod will protest in 2020. If he follows through on his plans to protest, McLeod won't be alone, as many other prominent NFL players such as Washington's Adrian Peterson, have already declared their intention to stage peaceful protests in a show of solidarity against police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

DALLAS | Should Cowboys sign Colin Kaepernick?

Cowboys Maven Richie Witt argues that the Cowboys should sign Colin Kaepernick, as the move would transcend football and warrant the building of a Jerry Jones statue in front of AT&T Stadium.

Whitt cites the universally praised decision for NASCAR to remove all confederate flags as evidence for a positive outlook on the organization.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, however, has been oddly silent on the state of the country's social climate, a departure from his usual openly opinionated self.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

See It | Jon Halapio Gives Updates on His Rehab from a Torn Achilles

The current free agent is focused and determined to make it back to the NFL.

Patricia Traina

Giants Assistant Coach Bret Bielema Files Lawsuit Against Arkansas Razorback Foundation

Bielema is seeking the remainder of the buyout money that was included in his contract while the school claims he didn't fulfill his contractual obligations to be eligible for the remaining money.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Daniel Jones, QB

How much better will Daniel Jones be in Year 2 and in a new offensive system?

Jackson Thompson

Golden Tate: The Good, The Great and the Ugly

Golden Tate: The Good, The Great and the Ugly

Nick Falato

Giants Player Profile | Austin Johnson, DT

Austin Johnson has a rare proficiency as a defensive tackle that could set him apart from the other defensive tackles on the Giants' roster.

Jackson Thompson

Reader Mailbag | Markus Golden's Return, Changes to the Strength Program, Potential Roster Moves and More

New Yo

Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones Holds Off-site Workouts for Teammates

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is doing everything he possibly can to ensure he and his teammates are ready to go whenever the players return to the field.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

NFC East Morning Run | June 12, 2020

Jackson Thompson has your latest headlines from around the NFC East, starting with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones orchestrating workouts for the offense in Austin, Texas.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Roster Profile Rysen John

Can a Division II prospect out of Canada make the leap to the NFL ranks?

Nick Falato

Throwback Thursday | Giants Top Cowboys to Earn 2011 Playoff Berth

The Giants gave their fans a glorious start to the 2012 calendar year when they beat the Dallas Cowboys in the 2011 regular-season finale, a win that put the Giants into the postseason. Pat Ragazzo shares his memories of that critical regular-season win.

Pat Ragazzo