NFC East Morning Run | June 14, 2020

DALLAS | Are NFL owners waiting on Jerry Jones to start social justice conversation?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has yet to individually speak out on the aftermath of George Floyd's death. Still, his word as one of the most powerful owners in football might inspire others to follow suit, writes Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher.

WASHINGTON | ESPN names Redskins a candidate to sign Colin Kaepernick

On Saturday, ESPN mentioned Washington as a potential fit for Colin Kaepernick's services in 2020.

Redskins Maven Chris Russell argues that the Redskins should not sign Kaepernick as it would risk creating divisiveness among an already divided fan base.

NEW YORK | Can Julian Love take the next step for the Giants in 2020?

Giants' second-year safety Julian Love stepped up big for the Giants as a rookie in 2019. Love, a former fourth-round pick, filled in for an injured Jabrill Peppers last season and emerged as a young starter in the secondary for the rest of the season.

With the Giants selection of Xavier McKinney in this year's draft, Love now has some premier competition at safety, but can he still carve a role on the Giants' young secondary? Gene Clemons explores the possibility.

PHILADELPHIA | Why Reggie White is the greatest Eagle to wear No. 92

With 92 days left till kickoff, Eagles Maven Ed Kracz lists former defensive end Reggie White as the greatest Eagle to ever don the jersey number 92. White played for the Eagles from 1985-92 and racked up 124 sacks in Philadelphia.