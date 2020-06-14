GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | June 14, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Are NFL owners waiting on Jerry Jones to start social justice conversation?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has yet to individually speak out on the aftermath of George Floyd's death. Still, his word as one of the most powerful owners in football might inspire others to follow suit, writes Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher.

WASHINGTON | ESPN names Redskins a candidate to sign Colin Kaepernick

On Saturday, ESPN mentioned Washington as a potential fit for Colin Kaepernick's services in 2020.

Redskins Maven Chris Russell argues that the Redskins should not sign Kaepernick as it would risk creating divisiveness among an already divided fan base.

NEW YORK | Can Julian Love take the next step for the Giants in 2020?

Giants' second-year safety Julian Love stepped up big for the Giants as a rookie in 2019. Love, a former fourth-round pick, filled in for an injured Jabrill Peppers last season and emerged as a young starter in the secondary for the rest of the season.

With the Giants selection of Xavier McKinney in this year's draft, Love now has some premier competition at safety, but can he still carve a role on the Giants' young secondary? Gene Clemons explores the possibility.

PHILADELPHIA | Why Reggie White is the greatest Eagle to wear No. 92

With 92 days left till kickoff, Eagles Maven Ed Kracz lists former defensive end Reggie White as the greatest Eagle to ever don the jersey number 92. White played for the Eagles from 1985-92 and racked up 124 sacks in Philadelphia.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Player Profile | Casey Kreiter, Long Snapper

Will the addition of the 2018 Pro Bowl long snapper bring the Giants punt team to a new level?

Gene Clemons

Giants Player Profile | Julian Love, Defensive Back

Can Love's late season production turn into a full time workload?

Gene Clemons

NFC East Morning Run | June 13, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East starting with Giants outside linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Bret Bielema's lawsuit against a former employer.

Jackson Thompson

See It | Jon Halapio Gives Updates on His Rehab from a Torn Achilles

The current free agent is focused and determined to make it back to the NFL.

Patricia Traina

Giants Assistant Coach Bret Bielema Files Lawsuit Against Arkansas Razorback Foundation

Bielema is seeking the remainder of the buyout money that was included in his contract while the school claims he didn't fulfill his contractual obligations to be eligible for the remaining money.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Daniel Jones, QB

How much better will Daniel Jones be in Year 2 and in a new offensive system?

Jackson Thompson

Golden Tate: The Good, The Great and the Ugly

Golden Tate: The Good, The Great and the Ugly

Nick Falato

Giants Player Profile | Austin Johnson, DT

Austin Johnson has a rare proficiency as a defensive tackle that could set him apart from the other defensive tackles on the Giants' roster.

Jackson Thompson

Reader Mailbag | Markus Golden's Return, Changes to the Strength Program, Potential Roster Moves and More

New Yo

Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones Holds Off-site Workouts for Teammates

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is doing everything he possibly can to ensure he and his teammates are ready to go whenever the players return to the field.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina