GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | June 15, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Gregg Popovich calls Jerry Jones "hypocritical."

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich called out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for their support of President Donald Trump.

Popovich called their support for the president "hypocritical" and "incongruent" while questioning whether their sincerity in talking to their staff and players about social injustice.

WASHINGTON | PFT calls on Redskins players to speak out against team name

Pro Football Talk sent a Tweet on Sunday tagging five individual Redskins figures to speak out against the team name in the name of social justice and the fight against racism.

Among those tagged were head coach Ron Rivera, quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Adrian Peterson, and defensive ends Ryan Kerrigan and Chase Young.

PHILADELPHIA | Carson Wentz holds passing session in Houston

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz recently hosted a number of his young receivers in the Houston area to develop passing chemistry.

Among those in attendance were first-round rookie Jalen Reagor and sixth-rounder Quez Watkins.

NEW YORK | Jaquarious Landrews looks to continue journey that began in junior college

Giants rookie defensive back Jaquarious Landrews, who was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State following this year's draft, is on the verge of his first NFL training camp.

Landrews will look to make the Giants' roster this season in pursuit of an NFL path that started at Copiah-Lincoln Community College before having to redshirt, fight through injury and finally emerge as a versatile 13-game starter his senior year in the SEC.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TE Kaden Smith: The Good, the Great, and The Ugly

Nick Falato breaks down what Kaden Smith did well last season and what he still needs to work on.

Nick Falato

Giants Player Profile | Jaquarius Landrews, DB

Jaquarius Landrews worked his way out of the JUCO ranks to becoming a 13-game starter in the SEC. Can he now earn his way out of the ranks of undrafted free agents to an NFL roster?

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Niko Lalos, DE

Can this productive small-program pass rusher work his way into the rotation?

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Casey Kreiter, Long Snapper

Will the addition of the 2018 Pro Bowl long snapper bring the Giants punt team to a new level?

Gene Clemons

by

ptraina

NFC East Morning Run | June 14, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East starting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' potential influence in conversations surrounding social justice among NFL owners.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Julian Love, Defensive Back

Can Love's late season production turn into a full time workload?

Gene Clemons

NFC East Morning Run | June 13, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East starting with Giants outside linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Bret Bielema's lawsuit against a former employer.

Jackson Thompson

See It | Jon Halapio Gives Updates on His Rehab from a Torn Achilles

The current free agent is focused and determined to make it back to the NFL.

Patricia Traina

Giants Assistant Coach Bret Bielema Files Lawsuit Against Arkansas Razorback Foundation

Bielema is seeking the remainder of the buyout money that was included in his contract while the school claims he didn't fulfill his contractual obligations to be eligible for the remaining money.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Daniel Jones, QB

How much better will Daniel Jones be in Year 2 and in a new offensive system?

Jackson Thompson