NFC East Morning Run | June 15, 2020

DALLAS | Gregg Popovich calls Jerry Jones "hypocritical."

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich called out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for their support of President Donald Trump.

Popovich called their support for the president "hypocritical" and "incongruent" while questioning whether their sincerity in talking to their staff and players about social injustice.

WASHINGTON | PFT calls on Redskins players to speak out against team name

Pro Football Talk sent a Tweet on Sunday tagging five individual Redskins figures to speak out against the team name in the name of social justice and the fight against racism.

Among those tagged were head coach Ron Rivera, quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Adrian Peterson, and defensive ends Ryan Kerrigan and Chase Young.

PHILADELPHIA | Carson Wentz holds passing session in Houston

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz recently hosted a number of his young receivers in the Houston area to develop passing chemistry.

Among those in attendance were first-round rookie Jalen Reagor and sixth-rounder Quez Watkins.

NEW YORK | Jaquarious Landrews looks to continue journey that began in junior college

Giants rookie defensive back Jaquarious Landrews, who was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State following this year's draft, is on the verge of his first NFL training camp.

Landrews will look to make the Giants' roster this season in pursuit of an NFL path that started at Copiah-Lincoln Community College before having to redshirt, fight through injury and finally emerge as a versatile 13-game starter his senior year in the SEC.