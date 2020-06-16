NFC East Morning Run | June 16, 2020

DALLAS | Cowboys players test positive for COVID-19

On Monday, the NFL Network reported that several members of the Cowboys (including running back Ezekiel Elliott) and Texans tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cowboys have not released an official statement on the matter due to employee confidentiality clauses. Elliott's mother issued some clarification regarding Elliott's test results via Twitter.

PHILADELPHIA | Malcolm Jenkins hired by CNN

CNN has hired former Eagles safety and current New Orleans Saint defensive back Malcolm Jenkins as a contributor to comment on national affairs related to racism and social injustice.

Jenkins has built a reputation for his activism off the field related to racial equality and social reforms.

NEW YORK | Adam Rank predicts poor start for Giants in 2020

NFL.com analyst Adam Rank's regular-season forecast predicts the Giants starting the 2020 season 0-6. If Rank's predictions come to fruition, it will be the Giants' first 0-6 start to a season since 2013.

Rank also predicts the Giants will snap their six-game losing streak on a short week in Week 7 with a win in Philadelphia against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football, a prediction almost as bold as the 0-6 start considering the Giants are 38-98 on the road against the Eagles all-time.

WASHINGTON | What does future hold for Kyle Smith

Redskins Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle Smith's contract will expire in 2021 and could be a potential candidate for a general manager job in the NFL.

Smith is credited with many of the Redskins' better draft picks in recent years as well as a critical presence that brought new head coach Ron Rivera to Washington this off-season.