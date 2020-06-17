GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | June 17, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Aldrick Rosas allegedly involved in a hit-and-run

Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested Monday by police for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run accident in Chico, California.

According to TMZ Sports, Rosas allegedly sped at 100 mph and ran a red light before T-boning a car. He then fled the scene on foot and was found by police covered in blood.

The Giants released a statement saying they are aware of the situation involving Rosas and made contact with the kicker. The team declined to issue any further comment about the matter.

DALLAS | Jaylon Smith teams with Texas Governor for PSA

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith has released a new public service announcement entitled, "Wear A Mask On and Off The Field."

The video was distributed through The Office of the Governor of Texas after the state reported a record-high number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Sunday with 2,287.

WASHINGTON | NFL.com names Redskins as a worst-to-first candidate in 2020

NFL.com's Adam Schein has given the Redskins the fifth-best odds at going from last place to first place in their division this season of all last-place teams from 2019.

Schein cited the Redskins' strengths on the defensive line as their best chances for improvement and claims to be a believer in second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

PHILADELPHIA | Doug Pederson will embrace new normal of COVID-19 world

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said in a video conference on Tuesday morning that he and his team would make the most of what the COVID-19 quarantine has dealt in preparation of the 2020 season, and acknowledged it as a unique time in society. 

