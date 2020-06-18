GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | June 18, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Joe Judge pledges to support player platforms for social change

Giants head coach Joe Judge has said that he will support the players that use their platforms to promote social justice and racial equality in 2020.

The Giants will also close their offices Friday in observance of Juneteenth.

PHILADELPHIA | Doug Pederson says he will learn from his players about social justice

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson admits that he comes from a background that doesn't emphasize social justice and racial equality as much as it should.

However, he will turn to his players for guidance on how to understand the issues best and relay those lessons to his sons.

WASHINGTON | Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for Redskins employees

Redskins head coach Ron Rivers has announced that this Friday's holiday Juneteenth, which celebrates the abolition of slavery in the United States, will be a paid holiday not just for players and coaches but all employees within the Redskins organization.

COWBOYS | Tyron Smith named NFC East all-decade team starting left tackle by ESPN

Cowboys All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith has been named the starting left tackle for the NFC East's all-decade team by ESPN as the best Cowboy of the past ten years.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro was the ninth overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Joe Judge Discusses Where the Coordinators Will Coach This Season

Where does Giants head coach Joe Judge prefer for his new offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators to coach, on the field or in the press box?

Patricia Traina

CBS Sports Reveals the Giants' Biggest Key "Homegrown" Player

"X" definitely marks the spot.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Austin Mack, WR

Can receiver Austin Mack earn a 2020 role with the New York Giants?

Nick Falato

Joe Judge on What He's Learned During an Unprecedented Off-season

Adversity will either make a person sink or swim. For Giants head coach Joe Judge, whose first season as a head coach has been far from normal, there wasn't any other option.

Patricia Traina

Joe Judge Pledges to Support Player Platforms for Social Change

Giants head coach Joe Judge tells Giants Country in an exclusive interview that the players have his support as they use their platforms to bring about change against social injustice.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Dion Lewis, RB

Will Dion Lewis see a larger role for the Giants than the one had last season?

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | June 17, 2020

Jackson Thompson brings you the top stories around the NFC East, starting with Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas's alleged involvement in a hit-and-run.

Jackson Thompson

SI.com's Surprising Pick for the Giants' Biggest Weakness

It's not what you think it is--and here's why the logic is flawed.

Patricia Traina

The Athletic Names Four Giants Free Agents to Their Top 20 New York Sports History List

These four free-agents all contributed to potential Super Bowl seasons and proved to deliver exceptional value.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Dana Levine, DE

Can Dana Levine work his way into the Giants' pass-rush rotation?

Jackson Thompson