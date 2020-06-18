NFC East Morning Run | June 18, 2020

NEW YORK | Joe Judge pledges to support player platforms for social change

Giants head coach Joe Judge has said that he will support the players that use their platforms to promote social justice and racial equality in 2020.

The Giants will also close their offices Friday in observance of Juneteenth.

PHILADELPHIA | Doug Pederson says he will learn from his players about social justice

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson admits that he comes from a background that doesn't emphasize social justice and racial equality as much as it should.

However, he will turn to his players for guidance on how to understand the issues best and relay those lessons to his sons.

WASHINGTON | Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for Redskins employees

Redskins head coach Ron Rivers has announced that this Friday's holiday Juneteenth, which celebrates the abolition of slavery in the United States, will be a paid holiday not just for players and coaches but all employees within the Redskins organization.

COWBOYS | Tyron Smith named NFC East all-decade team starting left tackle by ESPN

Cowboys All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith has been named the starting left tackle for the NFC East's all-decade team by ESPN as the best Cowboy of the past ten years.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro was the ninth overall pick in the 2011 draft.