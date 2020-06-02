NFC East Morning Run | June 2, 2020

PHILADELPHIA | Jake Elliot reveals social context of Eagles' Monday meeting

Kicker Jake Elliot sent a tweet Monday that gave an inside look at the subject matter of the Eagles' team meeting for that day, as the team did not focus on Xs and Os but rather a sociological conversation on the aftermath following George Floyd's murder last week.

Eagles Maven Ed Kracz has the full story, which also includes Eagles safety Will Parks' reaction to a homeless man's possessions being set on fire by protestors.

DALLAS | Dak Prescott's contract negotiations hit a hurtful point in September

The Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott are believed to be getting closer to a contract agreement. However, according to plugged-in national reporter Charles Robinson, the road to the agreement endured a hurtful point earlier in the process.

“I really don’t think they are that far apart,'' Robinson said recently on "Shan and RJ'' on 105.3 The Fan.

“I really don’t think they are that far apart. They are just so stubbornly dug in because of how this negotiation has gone at points. The Cowboys could not have felt more burned than they did when they went back to Dak’s camp last September (and) the number went up. And that really was a hurtful point.''

Before September, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said an agreement with Prescott's camp was "imminent." The Cowboys offered the quarterback a "top-five'' salary at his position; however, Prescott chose to bet on himself.

In the first three games of the season, Prescott threw nine touchdowns to two interceptions and led the team to a 3-0 start, which likely caused his agent, Todd France, to raise the ante.

It is currently believed that the Cowboys are offering a five-year deal at $35 million APY, and Prescott wants a four-year contract.

The two sides have until July 15 to either get the deal done or have the quarterback play on the $31.409 million franchise tender for 2020.

WASHINGTON | What will Redskins' starting lineup look like for 2020?

Pro Football Focus released its projections for every NFL team's starting lineup and the projection for the Redskins offense is as follows:

QB: Dwayne Haskins

RB: Derrius Guice

WR: Terry McLaurin

WR: Cody Latimer

Slot: Steven Sims

TE: Jeremy Sprinkle

LT: Cornelius Lucas

LG: Wes Schweitzer

C: Chase Roullier

RG: Brandon Scherff

RT: Morgan Moses

Haskins might have to earn his keep for 2020, but based on the current roster, he is still the best option, especially for the long term.

Latimer is currently facing charges of alleged assault, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm from an incident that occurred in Denver last month and is no lock to even be with the team in 2020.

NEW YORK | A closer look at Daniel Jones' deep passing ability

In 2019 Daniel Jones ranked 24th (out of 32 quarterbacks) in deep passing, based on a 29.6% completion percentage, 9.2 yards per attempt, and a 74.2 passer rating according to Pro Football Focus.

As Jones transitions to a new offensive system under Jason Garrett, his deep passing ability will be critical to the success of the passing game.

Are the rankings misleading to how well Jones can pass the ball deep? Behind the Giants' 2020 offensive line, Jones ranked near the bottom of the league in percentage of dropbacks kept clean and was still able to have a better-adjusted completion percentage when not under pressure on all types of throws than Aaron Rodgers, Matt Stafford, and Baker Mayfield.

Jones also tied Jared Goff to absorb the quarterback hits in the league at the time of the throw. With offensive line improvements in the draft, will Jones have better opportunities to showcase his deep passing ability this year?