NFC East Morning Run | June 20, 2020

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles could consider quarantining players

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Eagles might be best off isolating their players ahead of the 2020 season.

Cases of the virus have been rising among professional athletes and their respective team's staffs. The 49ers, Cowboys, and Texans; baseball's Philadelphia Phillies and hockey's Tampa Bay Lightning have reportedly had players and staff members test positive for the virus.

Several college programs have also seen members of their athletic programs test positive for the virus, including Michigan, Texas, Clemson, and Houston.

DALLAS | What could Cowboys sack totals look like with Aldon Smith?

Defensive end Aldon Smith is set to make his return to the NFL in 2020 with the Cowboys.

Smith had more sacks than any player in NFL history his first two seasons in the NFL and is now joining a pass rush unit that includes the likes of Demarcus Lawrence and Gerald McCoy.

Cowboys Maven's Mike Fisher attempted to come up with a projection

WASHINGTON | Doug Williams says Dwayne Haskins is ready

Former Redskins quarterback Doug Williams said in an interview with Redskins Maven's Chris Russell that current Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins is prepared to take the next step in his second season.

Williams opined that Haskins has as much talent as any other quarterback that's come into the league in the past few years.

NEW YORK | Could potential shortened preseason impact Giants?

The Giants, like the rest of the league, could be dealing with an abbreviate preseason this summer depending on where things stand with the COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols that are put in place by the league.

The potential for a shorted preseason certainly isn't good news for the Giants, who have a new coaching staff and who lost the off-season workouts because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But head coach Joe Judge tells Giants Maven's Patricia Traina that once the players do get on the field, the coaches have to be smart about pacing them to avoid injury.