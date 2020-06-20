GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | June 20, 2020

Jackson Thompson

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles could consider quarantining players

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Eagles might be best off isolating their players ahead of the 2020 season.

Cases of the virus have been rising among professional athletes and their respective team's staffs. The 49ers, Cowboys, and Texans; baseball's Philadelphia Phillies and hockey's Tampa Bay Lightning have reportedly had players and staff members test positive for the virus.

Several college programs have also seen members of their athletic programs test positive for the virus, including Michigan, Texas, Clemson, and Houston.

DALLAS | What could Cowboys sack totals look like with Aldon Smith?

Defensive end Aldon Smith is set to make his return to the NFL in 2020 with the Cowboys.

Smith had more sacks than any player in NFL history his first two seasons in the NFL and is now joining a pass rush unit that includes the likes of Demarcus Lawrence and Gerald McCoy.

Cowboys Maven's Mike Fisher attempted to come up with a projection

WASHINGTON | Doug Williams says Dwayne Haskins is ready

Former Redskins quarterback Doug Williams said in an interview with Redskins Maven's Chris Russell that current Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins is prepared to take the next step in his second season.

Williams opined that Haskins has as much talent as any other quarterback that's come into the league in the past few years.

NEW YORK | Could potential shortened preseason impact Giants?

The Giants, like the rest of the league, could be dealing with an abbreviate preseason this summer depending on where things stand with the COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols that are put in place by the league.

The potential for a shorted preseason certainly isn't good news for the Giants, who have a new coaching staff and who lost the off-season workouts because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But head coach Joe Judge tells Giants Maven's Patricia Traina that once the players do get on the field, the coaches have to be smart about pacing them to avoid injury. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Player Profile | Colt McCoy, QB

What does Colt McCoy bring to the quarterbacks room?

Mike Addvensky

How Potential Shortened Preseason Could Impact Giants

It might not be as catastrophic as it initially sounds.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: David Mayo, LB

David Mayo earned himself another contract with the Giants, but how will he see the field in 2020? Will it be contingent on an injury or can Patrick Graham really utilize Mayo's skill-set in his defense?

Nick Falato

Giants Friday Reader Mail Bag | Who's Kicking, Colin Kaepernick and More

Let's see what's in this week's mail bag.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | June 19, 2020

Jackson Thompson has the biggest headlines from around the NFC East, starting with Jamal Adams requesting a trade to the Cowboys.

Jackson Thompson

Extra Point | It's Time to Get a Grip on the "What's Ifs" Regarding an NFL Season

In a quest to appease the public's desire for information about the COVID-19 virus, there seems to be an oscillation of opinions from medical officials that sends fans into a panic. And there really is no need for that this early in the process.

Patricia Traina

by

nzyme

Exploring How the Giants Might Line Up at Offensive Tackle

Compared to some of the other storylines of the off-season, the Giants' decision regarding where they'll line up their offensive tackles should be relatively easy, right? Right? Right?!

Pat Ragazzo

Giants Player Profile | Blake Martinez, ILB

Pat Ragazzo

Joe Judge Discusses Where the Coordinators Will Coach This Season

Where does Giants head coach Joe Judge prefer for his new offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators to coach, on the field or in the press box?

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Giants Player Profile | Kyle Markway, TE

Kyle Markway is a physical blocking tight end that knows what it takes to earn his share of playing time, but can he now do it at the professional level?

Jackson Thompson