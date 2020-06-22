NFC East Morning Run | June 22, 2020

DALLAS | Dak Prescott to sign franchise tender Monday

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to sign the $31 million franchise tender according to ESPN. The $31 million one-year salary will make Prescott the highest-paid player in Cowboys franchise history.

The Cowboys and Prescott have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension. If they can't reach a deal, then Prescott will play the 2020 season on the one-year franchise tender.

NEW YORK | Joe Judge's tough task when players return

Giants head coach Joe Judge has been dealt an unprecedented set of circumstances ahead of his first season as an NFL head coach. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Judge and his staff to conduct their offseason program virtually.

When the Giants re-convene for training camp once it starts, Judge will need to get his players safely reacclimated to football action to avoid any soft tissue injuries.

PHILADELPHIA | Dallas Goedert punched at South Dakota restaurant

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was taken to the hospital on Friday night after allegedly getting assaulted at a South Dakota restaurant.

Goedert was reportedly eating dinner with his family when he suffered an unprovoked sucker punch.

WASHINGTON | Redskins to retire Bobby Mitchell's No. 49

Washington will retire only their second jersey number in team history, that being halfback Bobby Mitchell's 49.

Mitchell was the organization's first black star, playing for the Redskins from 1962-68 and was a prominent humanitarian off the field.

The only other member of the franchise to have his jersey retired is quarterback Sammy Baughn, who wore No. 33 from 1937-52.