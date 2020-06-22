GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | June 22, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Dak Prescott to sign franchise tender Monday

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to sign the $31 million franchise tender according to ESPN. The $31 million one-year salary will make Prescott the highest-paid player in Cowboys franchise history. 

The Cowboys and Prescott have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension. If they can't reach a deal, then Prescott will play the 2020 season on the one-year franchise tender.

NEW YORK | Joe Judge's tough task when players return

Giants head coach Joe Judge has been dealt an unprecedented set of circumstances ahead of his first season as an NFL head coach. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Judge and his staff to conduct their offseason program virtually.

When the Giants re-convene for training camp once it starts, Judge will need to get his players safely reacclimated to football action to avoid any soft tissue injuries. 

PHILADELPHIA | Dallas Goedert punched at South Dakota restaurant

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was taken to the hospital on Friday night after allegedly getting assaulted at a South Dakota restaurant. 

Goedert was reportedly eating dinner with his family when he suffered an unprovoked sucker punch.

WASHINGTON | Redskins to retire Bobby Mitchell's No. 49

Washington will retire only their second jersey number in team history, that being halfback Bobby Mitchell's 49. 

Mitchell was the organization's first black star, playing for the Redskins from 1962-68 and was a prominent humanitarian off the field. 

The only other member of the franchise to have his jersey retired is quarterback Sammy Baughn, who wore No. 33 from 1937-52.  

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Player Profile | Kyle Murphy, OL

Does this intriguing and versatile offensive lineman have enough in his toolbox to where he can be part of the offensive line talent pipeline?

Patricia Traina

Revealing One of Joe Judge's Biggest Challenges Ahead of Training Camp

As the NFL figures out when and how training camps will be able to start up next month, here's a look at one of Giants head coach Joe Judge's biggest challenges when the Giants do hit the field.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Mark McLaurin, LB

Can Mark McLaurin's versatility help him earn a spot on the Giants' 53-man roster?

Mike Addvensky

Giants Player Profile | R.J. McIntosh, DT

Will McIntosh go from spot duty to a rotational player?

Gene Clemons

by

HoogieCoogieMan

NFLPA Doc Advises Player to Cease Private Workouts

As players continue to test positive for the COVID-19 virus, the union's medical advisor has issued an advisory recommending halting private group workouts.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Xavier McKinney, Safety

Will McKinney play one role or will he play several?

Gene Clemons

Giants Week 12 Opponent Breakdown | Cincinnati Bengals

The Giants travel to Southeastern Ohio off their bye week for a game that will feature two first-round picks at quarterback and a potentially big opportunity for Saquon Barkley and the Giants running game.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | June 20, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the possibility of the Eagles quarantining their players ahead of the start of training camp.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Colt McCoy, QB

What does Colt McCoy bring to the quarterbacks room?

Mike Addvensky

Extra Point | It's Time to Get a Grip on the "What's Ifs" Regarding an NFL Season

In a quest to appease the public's desire for information about the COVID-19 virus, there seems to be an oscillation of opinions from medical officials that sends fans into a panic. And there really is no need for that this early in the process.

Patricia Traina

by

yman