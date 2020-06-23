NFC East Morning Run | June 23, 2020

DALLAS | Sean Lee endorses Dak Prescott

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed his $31.4 million franchise tag Monday, and linebacker Sean Lee endorsed his quarterback in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, saying that Prescott has carried the Cowboys over the last couple years. Lee was particularly complimentary of Prescott's leadership.

NEW YORK | Giants give season ticket holders option to skip 2020

The Giants have notified season ticket holders via email that they can skip their 2020 season ticket payments without any penalty to their PSL ticket holder rights beyond this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a pall over whether there will be fans in the stands of games this fall (if games are held). Even if there are, the Giants, like other teams have done, are understanding if fans do not want to put their health at risk unit a vaccination and/or medication is found.

PHILADELPHIA | Suspect who allegedly punched Dallas Goedert has been arrested

The man who allegedly punched Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in an incident in South Dakota on Friday was identified as 29-year-old Kyle Douglas Hadala, reports Eagles Maven Ed Kracz.

Hadala has been arrested and charged with simple assault.

WASHINGTON | How important is Derrius Guice to Washington's offense in 2020?

While quarterback Dwayne Haskins is considered Washington's most important offensive player in 2020, their second most important piece on offense might just be running back Derrius Guice.

Guice is going into his third NFL season after missing his entire rookie year in 2018 with a torn ACL sustained in the first preseason game that year and suffering a torn meniscus last season.