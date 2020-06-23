GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | June 23, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Sean Lee endorses Dak Prescott

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed his $31.4 million franchise tag Monday, and linebacker Sean Lee endorsed his quarterback in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, saying that Prescott has carried the Cowboys over the last couple years. Lee was particularly complimentary of Prescott's leadership.

NEW YORK | Giants give season ticket holders option to skip 2020

The Giants have notified season ticket holders via email that they can skip their 2020 season ticket payments without any penalty to their PSL ticket holder rights beyond this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a pall over whether there will be fans in the stands of games this fall (if games are held). Even if there are, the Giants, like other teams have done, are understanding if fans do not want to put their health at risk unit a vaccination and/or medication is found.

PHILADELPHIA | Suspect who allegedly punched Dallas Goedert has been arrested

The man who allegedly punched Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in an incident in South Dakota on Friday was identified as 29-year-old Kyle Douglas Hadala, reports Eagles Maven Ed Kracz.

Hadala has been arrested and charged with simple assault.

WASHINGTON | How important is Derrius Guice to Washington's offense in 2020?

While quarterback Dwayne Haskins is considered Washington's most important offensive player in 2020, their second most important piece on offense might just be running back Derrius Guice.

Guice is going into his third NFL season after missing his entire rookie year in 2018 with a torn ACL sustained in the first preseason game that year and suffering a torn meniscus last season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Weekly Quiz: A History Lesson

This week's quiz covers some random questions reflecting the Giants' rich history.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Projecting Saquon Barkley's Best Fantasy Football Stat Weeks in 2020

Saquon Barkley should be a lock to start in every fantasy football lineup during the 2020 season. But in case that's not good enough, here are some games in which Barkley's fantasy football scoring potential could end up off the charts.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Make Some Organizational Changes

The Giants have hired a new scout and have revamped their Player Engagement department.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Matt Peart, OT

Will Matt Peart play a role on the Giants offensive line in 2020?

Pat Ragazzo

Five Major Upgrades the Giants Have Made Since the 2019 Season-Opener

The 2020 Giants are going to have a much different look on Opening Day, one that should hopefully put the team in a position to start winning again.

Patricia Traina

Giants Give Season Ticket Holders Option to Skip 2020 without Penalty

Season ticket holders will not be penalized if they choose to skip 2020.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Chris Peace, OLB

Can Chris Peace find a place in what's become a very crowded Giants linebackers room?

Mike Addvensky

NFC East Morning Run | June 22, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the expectation of Dak Prescott signing the franchise tag.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Kyle Murphy, OL

Does this intriguing and versatile offensive lineman have enough in his toolbox to where he can be part of the offensive line talent pipeline?

Patricia Traina

Revealing One of Joe Judge's Biggest Challenges Ahead of Training Camp

As the NFL figures out when and how training camps will be able to start up next month, here's a look at one of Giants head coach Joe Judge's biggest challenges when the Giants do hit the field.

Patricia Traina