GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | June 24, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Eli Manning wins 2020 PFWA Good Guy Award

Retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been named the 2020 Good Guy Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

The award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. Manning is the second Giants player to win the award since its inception; running back Tiki Barber won it in 2006.

DALLAS | Cowboys named favorites to trade for Jamal Adams

Jets safety Jamal Adams is reportedly seeking a trade, and his top destination of choice appears to be the Dallas Cowboys, his hometown team.

According to sports betting site Sportsline, the Cowboys have the best odds to land Adams at +250. The next two teams are the Baltimore Ravens at +350 and the Houston Texans at +500.

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera reveals how life has intersected with football career during transition

Ron Rivera shared with MMQB's Albert Breer the details of his journey from Charlotte, North Carolina to Ashburn, Virginia, after accepting the job as Washington's new head coach.

Rivera had to move and transition to life in a new home, all while facing quarantine and preparing his first draft as Washington's head coach.  

PHILADELPHIA | How valuable is Miles Sanders in fantasy?

Eagles running back Miles Sanders emerged as a fantasy football surprise steal last year with his franchise record-breaking rookie season. Eagles Maven Ed Kracz writes that fantasy football owners should not wait to draft Miles Sanders in 2020.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Player Profile | Eli Penny, FB

How big of a role will Eli Penny have in the Giants offense?

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Report: Witnesses Claim DeAndre Baker Didn’t Wield a Weapon During Alleged Armed Robbery

The Giants cornerback is looking to clear his name from all accusations of armed robbery and aggravated assault related to a May 13 house party.

Patricia Traina

Exploring How the Giants Might Deploy Their Cornerbacks

DeAndre Baker's legal issues aren't the only cause for concern when it comes to the Giants cornerbacks. Pat Ragazzo takes a look at the various questions facing this unit and tried to forecast how it might all play out, barring anything unexpected.

Pat Ragazzo

Giants Player Profile: Jabrill Peppers, S

Jabrill Peppers had an injured riddled, yet effecitve, inaugural season with the Giants. Can he build upon this in a different defense with Patrick Graham?

Nick Falato

Eli Manning Named the PFWA 2020 Good Guy Award Winner

Manning touted for his exceptional cooperation with the media despite losing his starting job last year.

Patricia Traina

Five Young Prospects Who Could Slip onto the Giants' 53-man Roster

New York Giants Who Could Steal a Spot on the 53-man Roster

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | June 23, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the endorsement of Dak Prescott by teammate Sean Lee.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Weekly Quiz: A History Lesson

This week's quiz covers some random questions reflecting the Giants' rich history.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Five Major Upgrades the Giants Have Made Since the 2019 Season-Opener

The 2020 Giants are going to have a much different look on Opening Day, one that should hopefully put the team in a position to start winning again.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Projecting Saquon Barkley's Best Fantasy Football Stat Weeks in 2020

Saquon Barkley should be a lock to start in every fantasy football lineup during the 2020 season. But in case that's not good enough, here are some games in which Barkley's fantasy football scoring potential could end up off the charts.

Jackson Thompson