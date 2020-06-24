NFC East Morning Run | June 24, 2020

NEW YORK | Eli Manning wins 2020 PFWA Good Guy Award

Retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been named the 2020 Good Guy Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

The award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. Manning is the second Giants player to win the award since its inception; running back Tiki Barber won it in 2006.

DALLAS | Cowboys named favorites to trade for Jamal Adams

Jets safety Jamal Adams is reportedly seeking a trade, and his top destination of choice appears to be the Dallas Cowboys, his hometown team.

According to sports betting site Sportsline, the Cowboys have the best odds to land Adams at +250. The next two teams are the Baltimore Ravens at +350 and the Houston Texans at +500.

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera reveals how life has intersected with football career during transition

Ron Rivera shared with MMQB's Albert Breer the details of his journey from Charlotte, North Carolina to Ashburn, Virginia, after accepting the job as Washington's new head coach.

Rivera had to move and transition to life in a new home, all while facing quarantine and preparing his first draft as Washington's head coach.

PHILADELPHIA | How valuable is Miles Sanders in fantasy?

Eagles running back Miles Sanders emerged as a fantasy football surprise steal last year with his franchise record-breaking rookie season. Eagles Maven Ed Kracz writes that fantasy football owners should not wait to draft Miles Sanders in 2020.